The year was 1859 and McLeod County was in its third year of existence. The region was nothing as it is today. The landscape was that of a wild frontier — predators such as wolves and bear roamed freely, roads were nearly non-existent, and bands of both the Dakota and Ojibwa commonly passed through the area on hunting or trading expeditions. Those who resided in the region did so in a primitive fashion. Food was hunted or gathered from the land, moccasins were worn by many, and clothing was often threadbare from long hours of toiling on a harsh and unforgiving land.
As primitive as life was, the settlers tried as best they could to usher civilization into their new home, and by 1859, some semblance of “society” was beginning to take shape. Roads were being built, and a few lumber-framed buildings were being erected — one such building was the Harrington house that was under construction in Hutchinson.
The house was a big deal for the people of Hutchinson. At a time when most were living in small log shanties, a lumber-framed home meant a sense of civilization was on the way. The home, even in an incomplete state, soon became the hub for many social and public events in the community, one of which happened in the summer of 1859 and was recorded by none other than John McKenzie, whom you may recall gained fame for his capture of two high-ranking leaders of Minnesota’s bloody U.S.-Dakota War in 1862. The letter, penned by McKenzie in 1907 as a memoir of the place he once called home, offers a rare glimpse into the life of not just Hutchinson, but all of McLeod County in its earliest years of existence.
April 19, 1907, John McKenzie writes:
I see in the Leader of April 5 an account of an incident of early days in Minnesota, Galusha A. Grow’s visit to Hutchinson in 1859. He was accompanied by a sharp, windy little man. This was the first political meeting ever held in Hutchinson. The late Hon. Lewis Harrington’s big unfinished frame house was the only room in town that could hold the dense crowd of sturdy pioneers. Everybody and his neighbors came. From my neighborhood I think that Wm. H Ensign was the only man that wore boots and good trousers. Johnny Boyle and Sam Furnel had holes in the toes of their shoes and toes looking out for a breath of pure air and some clean water. Oliver Pierce had his shirt open, sailor fashion and his bosom sun burned down to his pants. John French and myself were barefooted. Pants with knees and seat a little ragged and as for Bill Fallon, I am not sure if his hair had been combed since he left old Ireland. If it had there were certainly not many teeth in the comb.
Our sturdy little pioneer party met Hon. Galusha A. Grow and his comrade near the bridge across the Hassan River. They were evidently out for a walk and to admire the lovely valley. As we met, they seemed to halt. Mr. Grow muttered, “Yes of course — you make the attack and see what we can learn.” His comrade ventured to say, “Gentlemen you have a good country here, really lovely valley.” To which I replied “Yes sir, the most lovely valley on the footstool of the Almighty God, so far as we are acquainted. Of course we have not been all over the world.” This was too much for Mr. Grow and he laughed heartily then nodded for his comrade to continue.
“Do you think we could sell land warrants to those fellows, take a mortgage and wait?” To this I replied, “No sir, we know that if you get a mortgage on our land, we can struggle on just as we are doing and eventually you will take our homes and if we refuse to go you will serve a warrant on us.” Mr. Grow seemed to enjoy the dialogue and he nodded his head to his comrade to continue. “Do you think you could get us some claims near here? We rather like the looks of this country.” I took a look at my comrades and then at the well-dressed men, particularly the speaker who wore black kid gloves. Thinking of my bare feet and of my shirt peeping through a hole in my pants I replied, “Well gentlemen we will do the very best we can for you. To be sure it looks a little extravagant to see any man come among us wearing mittens in summer, but should you decide to settle among us be assured of one thing, we will try to treat you with respect and civility.”
This struck Mr. Grow on the funny spot and he pulled off his hat, struck it violently against his knee, burst out laughing, and shouted, “Three cheers for the pioneers of McLeod County! The Hassan Valley is destined to become the very garden of Minnesota!”