EDITOR NOTE: This is Part 4 of a series of history columns about Glencoe Medal of Honor recipient Axel Reed, who fought in the Civil War. Click here to read Part 1 of the series, click here to read Part 2, or click here to read Part 3.
By the start of 1864, Axel Reed had seen enough war to last a lifetime. He enlisted at the start of the war and fought in several battles and skirmishes. He’d seen bloodshed, witnessed many horrors of war, was arrested, was severely wounded, and had his arm amputated. Through it all, however, Sgt. Reed had one thing in mind — to see out the end of the war and do his part to ensure a Union victory. As 1864 began to unfold, a light began to shine at the end of the tunnel, and the end of the war was in sight.
“My journal was cut short in November and has remained unwritten for reasons of an accident which resulted in the loss of my right arm,” Reed wrote in a journal entry dated Feb. 18, 1864. “It is impossible for me to give anything of an idea of the incidents and horror that fell under my own eyes during my two months of hospital life in Chattanooga, Tenn.”
Reed could have been discharged from the army but chose instead to stay on. Though he would find himself mostly out of harm’s way, he continued to march with the 2nd Minnesota as they joined Gen. Sherman in the famed March to the Sea, in which he employed a tactic of total war where the Union Army would destroy everything in its path to break the will of the people supporting the Confederacy.
“The army is gathering here for a campaign to capture Atlanta, Ga., and destroy Bragg’s old army if possible,” Reed wrote on May 1, 1864, in Ringold, Georgia. “Sherman came up here today in an ironclad steam car, and an immediate movement is thought to take place.”
“The country looks desolate, and the inhabitants poverty stricken,” Reed wrote on May 12, 1864. “I talked with an old widow today who was out plowing alone with an old horse. She said the armies had destroyed her crops two years running, but she was in hopes to raise something.”
As spring turned to summer, the Union army moved closer to Atlanta and it looked as though the Confederacy would surely be defeated, yet the rebels fought on and did their best to keep the Union at bay.
“We could hear heavy cannonading all night before last and last night and this morning,” Reed wrote on July 24, 1864. “Our forces keep closing in on Atlanta and the rebels, now commanded by Gen. Hood, have made several charges, and as often driven back. … 1,100 prisoners fell into our hands.”
In August, Reed again had his chance to leave the war behind him as his three-year enlistment was up, yet he chose to stay the course of the war.
“Three years ago today I was sworn into the service for three years or during the war, consequently my time expires today, but I have no desire to leave the service as long as the present trouble exists,” he wrote Aug. 5, 1864. “I offered to re-enlist with the understanding that I should receive no bounty.”
Since the battle of Gettysburg in 1863, a Union victory seemed not only possible, but likely — it was mostly a matter of time. By autumn in 1864, the signs were there that a victory would soon be at hand — a few key victories, and the war was sure to be over.
“News reached us here this afternoon of a great battle being fought below Atlanta with success to our arms,” he wrote Sept. 2, 1864. “Atlanta is now in our possession.”
“Atlanta has been a fine place in the day of peace, but now many of its inhabitants have gone further into Dixie,” Reed wrote Sept. 14, 1864. “Most of the stores have been ransacked by the rebel soldiers before leaving and hardly anything is left.”
With Atlanta won, the Union Army under Gen. Sherman would march to the sea in hopes of breaking the will of the Confederacy. The army destroyed everything in its path and foraged on the land for food, leaving Southern citizens with nothing and breaking the will of the people to continue fighting.
“This day Sherman’s Army started on the greatest raid of the war,” he wrote Nov. 16, 1864. “We marched 7 miles east along the Augusta railroad, which has been destroyed.”
“Passed through Covington, the ladies of Covington, some of them, greeted us with a smile and appeared not to fear us like many … our boys got plenty of sweet potatoes, yams, molasses, and meat,” he wrote Nov. 18, 1864.
“A violent Secesh woman spit in the face of one of our soldiers, for which he deliberately put the torch to her house and burned it before her eyes,” Reed wrote Nov. 28, 1864.
“All houses along the road have been burned. Many negroes are fleeing to our army,” Reed wrote Feb. 6, 1865. “At one plantation the women and children danced while our bands played while their owner’s residence burned. … Passed two or three houses that had white flags out in token of surrender.
“The news comes to us that Richmond and Petersburg are captured after a desperate fight,” he wrote April 6, 1865.
In the spring of 1865, Reed was granted a furlough to head home before reporting back to Fort Snelling. He stopped off in Washington, D.C., before heading to New York, where he was witness to the end of the war.
“The news of Lee’s surrender is the main topic,” he wrote April 14, 1865. “Today, two papers announce that President Lincoln, his wife, and Gen. Grant will occupy the State Box at Ford’s Theater tonight.
Then on April 15, Reed writes: “On our arrival the sad news of the assassination of President Lincoln is announced. This act fairly unmasks the spirit of this wicked rebellion.”
In the coming months, Reed spent much of his time at home. The war was over and soon he would get his discharge from the army.
“Camp near Fort Snelling. The rolls are nearly ready to pay off and tomorrow we expect to be private citizens once more,” he wrote July 20, 1865. It is with great sadness that we break up the association of our happy family that have been brothers together through four years of war and true friends in time of need. Good-bye to my diary.”
Reed went back to his home in McLeod County and lived the rest of his life in relative peace. On April 2, 1898, he was issued the Congressional Medal of Honor — the highest honor bestowed upon an American soldier.