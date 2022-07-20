There’s a place in every town that drips with history. It’s a place of fond memories, a place where old men gathered for morning coffee, where kids ran to the counter for a soda, and where a shopper could find an array of items such as greeting cards or even a gift shop-style trinket. The place’s main purpose was medicine — from simple treatments for minor aches and pains to prescribed pharmaceuticals. It was the great American drug store, and it was a place made of memories.
The history of the American drug store reaches far back in time. It was born in the Middle Ages, evolved in the colonial era, began to modernize in the late 1800s, and by the turn of the century entered a gilded era where nearly every community was home to a popular pharmacy run by a local man in a crisp white shirt. Sadly, the age of the local drug store is all but over, yet one can’t deny its fascinating history.
The origins of the drug store go back to a time when medicine was based less on science and more on superstition and home remedies. As far back as ancient Babylon, people looked to an apothecary to formulate and dispense medicines to physicians, surgeons and patients. The apothecary created his concoctions from plants, herbs, roots, or anything else that was believed to have medicinal properties. The medicines were sold in an apothecary shop. This practice carried on through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance and was even prevalent during colonial times.
The topic of America’s very first pharmacy counter is one that is up for debate. According to history, the first “drug store” was in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where Martha Washington was said to have collected her prescriptions; however, since the store was not operated by a licensed pharmacist, many believe the title of the first drug store belongs to New Orleans where a pharmacist opened shop in 1823. No matter which was first, the drug stores of the 18th and early 19th centuries were more akin to the classic apothecary shop than the modern pharmacy.
The beginning of the classic American drugstore was around the time of the Civil War. The conflict between the United States and Confederacy was a bloody one. Modern weaponry and ancient battle tactics combined to create wholesale slaughter on the battlefield — amputations were common. As a result, amateur pharmacists began cropping up along roadsides near battlefields where wounded and weary soldiers were marching. Many of these “druggists” were more akin to a “snake-oil” salesman who concocted cures made primarily of alcohol and even small amounts of poison to give a brief sense of relief to a painful wound. Like an old western, many of these salesmen operated their “drug store” from the back of a wagon. As prevalent as the snake oil salesman was, however, there were real pharmacists who set up tents along the roadside and sold medicines that could ease discomfort.
Medicine and health practice begin to change after the Civil War. As science advanced, so did drug treatment and pharmacists begin to abandon alchemy in favor of modern medicine. Around this same time, early forms of the classic drug store began appearing in small communities across the nation, and by the late 1800s nearly every community was home to a pharmacist and a well-stocked drug store. In Hutchinson, Oliver Dennett opened the O.D. Hutchinson Drug Store, Lester Prairie had the Schmid Drug Store, and Winsted was home to the M. P. Mahon Drug Store.
The drug stores that opened in the late 1800s and early 20th century entered a golden age of the American drug store. These businesses began expanding from selling medicine alone and began offering postcards, gift items and toys — many of them had counters where one could buy candy, coffee, or a drink from an old-fashioned soda fountain. The drug stores changed little through the early years of the 20th century and enjoyed success as a classic piece of Americana. In some ways, the stores resembled a general store more than their intended purpose. Many alive today likely remember the Rexall Drug Stores in Hutchinson and Lester Prairie, or the Wedin Drug Store in Glencoe.
Though pharmacies still exist, many of which still offer retail items aside from medicines, their time in the sun as popular fixtures in a small community has begun to set — it’s more common now (2022) to see a drug store that is part of a large corporate chain rather than the little shop owned by a local pharmacist. Be that as it may, the classic American drug store will never fully leave us as it still exists, with many other things, in our rich history.