It’s been nearly four years since I became the executive director of the McLeod County History Museum. In that time I’ve met a multitude of residents from the county and learned volumes of new history that I never knew existed. Often, people tell me they read this weekly column and express their pleasure in being able to do so. I’ll admit that I never tire of hearing that and it helps spur some ambition to write more.
Many readers make requests or offer some information that would make a good article. One reader, in particular, comments that I don’t write enough about Stewart. That said, I guess this week is as good as any for serving up a brief history of one of McLeod County’s historic communities.
For much of McLeod County’s formative years, the area that would become Stewart was mostly wild country with little or no people in the vicinity. The main villages during that time were Glencoe, Hutchinson and Lake Addie, and most settlers looked to lay down roots in those areas. That would all change, however, with the emergence of the railroad.
The railroad meant a great deal for McLeod County. Prior to the railroad, towns, settlements and cities only existed near bodies of water which could be traversed. The railroad meant that communities could spring up in areas where no waterway was present — places like Biscay and Stewart.
The story of Stewart begins to take off around 1878 when the railroad was making its way across McLeod County. A doctor from Winona, Dr. Darwin Albert Stewart, served as physician to a couple of Minnesota railroad companies and was tuned into their plans.
As the railroad grade was being laid near present day Stewart, Dr. Stewart erected a small shack where the Lutheran Cemetery is today. The shack was meant to be a makeshift depot. The town that grew around that makeshift depot would go on to be named after the man who put it there, and in 1888, when the little settlement was incorporated as a village, the town of Stewart was born.
On an interesting note, Dr. Stewart’s role in his town was limited to speculation/land investment. It’s doubtful that he ever lived there.
By 1890, the tiny community of Stewart was beginning to blossom and turn into a real town. The “city” that was growing up around the tracks had been settled by 166 people. Ten years later, that number would jump to 407 residents, a heavy increase in population for the time and given the scope of Stewart.
Like many towns of the time, Stewart catered to the farming community and buzzed with activity early on. Within the first year of its existence, the community was home to five grain elevators that stretched along the railroad tracks south of Hall Street, which is named for A.J. Hall, who farmed 605 acres of land south of Stewart and was one of the first settlers in the area.
Over the years, Stewart grew like any rural community. Blacksmiths, general merchandise, grocery stores, banks and many more businesses sprouted up in the town on both sides of the railroad tracks. Interestingly, the tracks created two “downtown” areas, one north of the tracks and one south.
Unfortunately, the blossoming small railroad towns that catered to farming during the first half of the 20th century were doomed as highway travel became more prominent and railroads were being used less. Thus was the fate of Stewart and countless communities like it. The town hit a highpoint in population with 695 residents in 1950, however, a decline began soon after.
Today, Stewart still stands where it was platted in 1878. The business sector may not thrive as it once did, but the town still exists in its own way. Though it may not be what it was at the turn of the century, Stewart is still a proud town.
In addition, there is a dedicated group in the community devoted to building the Stewart Historical Society as a way to preserve the memory of the little town that stood proud along the tracks in McLeod County.