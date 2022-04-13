Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this morning. Overcast for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.