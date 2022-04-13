It was springtime, 1914. Plato, Minnesota, was home to a two-story brick school. The school, though small, was quite a feat for a small town at the time. Built in 1903, the structure was partitioned into four classrooms and was considered one of the best schools in McLeod County — certainly a credit to the Plato School District.
It’s safe to say that things were a bit different in 1914. Schools were smaller and graduating high school wasn’t always expected of students — especially those living in rural areas. In addition, athletics were not considered as vital as they are today, hence the Plato school, like many others, did not house a gymnasium. Aside from school activities, safety was not regarded as it is in 2022. With that in mind, it wasn’t deemed a big deal when the school’s chimney caught fire.
Though the weather was beginning to warm, there was still a need for heating the indoors. Since the schoolhouse was a two-story structure, a large furnace and chimney were needed to keep students warm through the coldest months of the year. It was common for the chimney to become caked in soot that would occasionally start on fire — in fact, this occurrence seemed to happen in two-week intervals, yet staff and students were aware of this and seldom became anxious that it could lead to disaster.
On Monday, March 12, at around 1:15 p.m. the chimney caught fire once again. This time, however, the school’s principal, George Monier, and several students noted that the chimney was burning hotter than normal. Monier decided to alert the school janitor of the fire, and to watch it closely as he feared the chimney fire could result in sparks falling to the roof and igniting it.
School work continued through the afternoon. At 2:50 p.m., just prior to students being dismissed, Monier heard a heavy thud from above. His first thought was that a student fell while descending the staircase, yet when he stepped into the hall, he found the situation was far more serious — a gleam of light was visible through the hole where the bell rope passed. The garret was of fire!
The situation was critical, yet Mr. Monier did not want to cause a panic. He went to each classroom and told the students to pick up their belongings, exit the school quietly, and wait outside. The principal’s approach worked, and all students and staff exited the building without incident.
The alarm was raised, and the fire department responded promptly. As was customary at the time during a community emergency, residents flocked to the fire to aid in any way they could. Unfortunately, there was a lack of water in the community, and this hampered attempts to fight the fire. People worked persistently to save what contents they could from the school. While the roof burned, any moveable objects such as desks, books, musical instruments and so on were removed from the school. A valiant effort was made to stop the flames, yet it was in vain as the school was a complete loss.
It was a dangerous situation that day, yet in the end, the residents of Plato could count their luck as no students were harmed in the fire. It’s probable that the school year resumed in homes and empty buildings in the vicinity of Plato. A new school was eventually built, yet those who were present in the spring of 1914 would never be able to forget the day the school burned down.