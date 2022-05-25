It was May. The year was 1908 and the small town of Glencoe, Minnesota, was panic-struck. A pack of rabid dogs was on the loose in town and threatening the safety of the people living there. Mayor Mayer put out a public proclamation: “Dogs that are permitted to run at large at this time without being muzzled are a menace to human and animal life,” he said. “When they become sufficiently vicious to display outward and unmistakable signs of a disease, they have undoubtedly inoculated other dogs and animals by their bite.”
The disease plaguing Glencoe was no joke. Rabies was, and still is, a very infectious disease that can be spread through a bite among animals, and even humans. Typically, rabies is associated with domesticated dogs who usually pick up the disease by fighting with rabid animals, such as racoons, skunks, coyotes and foxes. In the old days, when the countryside was a bit “wilder” and was filled with far more wild animals than today, rabies outbreaks were slightly more common and posed a greater threat to a community.
The situation in Glencoe was alarming. One of the first occurrences of the outbreak was when 11-year-old Ella Lange was attacked and bitten by a dog. That same afternoon, two young ladies were attacked by another dog. The dog chased after them, caught up to them, and proceeded to tear the skirt right off one of the ladies. Luckily, they were able to escape before it could bite into flesh.
With attacks being reported, it was clear that something sinister was going on. Within three days nearly 30 dogs were reported to have contracted the disease. To make matters worse, this was a time when few people muzzled or penned up their dogs, meaning many of these animals were out and running through the town at large.
People were scared and had a right to be — not only were their pets in danger, but there was fear that the disease would spread to horses and cattle. What’s more, with so many children in town, people feared the little ones would fall victim to an attack.
Something had to be done, and it was up to local Marshal William Boyce to take action. A warning was sent out for people to muzzle and leash their animals and keep them inside. The plan was to do a purge of sorts. On May 14, Boyce scoured the town with the intent of exterminating any and all dogs he found running at large — it would not matter if the dog showed rabid symptoms. When the marshal set out to take care of the problem, he was likely met with empty streets. The purge worked and 26 rabid dogs were killed.
Things have certainly changed over the years. It’s not necessarily a common occurrence to have a rabies outbreak anymore — not only are wild animals fewer than they once were, but our pets are now regularly immunized for diseases such as rabies and distemper. Today, to re-live the ghastly occurrences of the past only happens in the history books — especially when it comes to the dreaded rabies outbreak of 1907.