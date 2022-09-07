It wasn’t your typical Glencoe morning on June 5, 1975. The weather “just didn’t look right, a”s one resident described it. The sky was gray, and it rained much of the morning — not a steady rain, but intermittent downpours and showers. Undoubtedly, a storm was brewing.

A town over, in Brownton, Charlie Warner spotted two funnel clouds in the early afternoon hours. One funnel was north of Brownton while the other was south. Warner decided to chase the storms. He began with the northern twister but abandoned the chase as the storm dissipated. On the south end of town, the storm began picking up steam and was headed toward Glencoe. Warner watched and snapped a photo as the white funnel cloud touched down over the city, it was 2:45 p.m.

