It wasn’t your typical Glencoe morning on June 5, 1975. The weather “just didn’t look right, a”s one resident described it. The sky was gray, and it rained much of the morning — not a steady rain, but intermittent downpours and showers. Undoubtedly, a storm was brewing.
A town over, in Brownton, Charlie Warner spotted two funnel clouds in the early afternoon hours. One funnel was north of Brownton while the other was south. Warner decided to chase the storms. He began with the northern twister but abandoned the chase as the storm dissipated. On the south end of town, the storm began picking up steam and was headed toward Glencoe. Warner watched and snapped a photo as the white funnel cloud touched down over the city, it was 2:45 p.m.
There wasn’t much warning for the storm, yet those watching the sky knew something was coming. The funnel began forming about 10 miles out and was moving rapidly toward the city. “It was boiling, and boiling,” is how one man put it, “ready to come down at any moment.”
The storm was about five miles from Glencoe when the sirens sounded. Willard Haukos, owner of the Glen Knoll Trailer Court, was working at Haukos Brothers Implement when he saw the storm approach. Haukos worried about the residents in the park, and immediately sent an employee to the park. Larry Jasmer raced to the park, drove through, and shouted warnings to the residents to get out.
Hearing the warnings, one park resident, Mrs. Campbell, looked outside and saw that the sky was black. She awakened her sleeping baby and 2-year-old child, as well as another infant she was babysitting and raced to a neighbor’s to try and get a ride out of the park. They weren’t even in the car as debris began flying over their heads.
“Cars were scrambling out of the park like flies,” said one onlooker. After the twister touched down, gale force winds ripped over Glencoe and the black sky was filled with debris from the trailer park where homes were being lifted off their blocks, twisted and torn to shreds. One trailer quickly burst into flames and wires from trailers were strewn everywhere.
Outside of the park, homes that were nearby had their windows sucked out by the tornado. The storm luckily passed over the Green Giant plant, yet it hit the Ray Koester building, where several boats were being stored. The crafts were destroyed as they were twisted into debris. The twister also sucked up a quonset hut at Haukos Implement, yet oddly enough, did not damage much of the stock that was under it — there was no sign of the hut.
The tornado moved past town and toward Lester Prairie where it continued to wreak havoc on some farms that were unfortunately in the path. Back in Glencoe, however, the damage had already been done. Of the 65 homes in the trailer park, 36 were destroyed, 19 were partially destroyed, and only eight were judged to still be in a livable condition.
Rescue squads from Glencoe Municipal Hospital, Glencoe Ambulance, highway patrolmen, as well as city and county police officers rushed to the scene. Moments later, ambulances from Hutchinson and Silver Lake were on the scene. Luckily, no one was killed or caused severe bodily harm as the prompt warning allowed the residents to flee before the carnage hit. A fence was erected around the site to keep onlookers away while a fire was extinguished. Over the next few days, the park was out of electricity and residents were forced to sift through the rubble to recover any personal belongings they could find.
Asked what they would do next, one resident, Steve Roepke, chuckled and simply said “Clean up. What else?” The victims were given assistance from the County Welfare Department and the Green Giant plant offered overnight lodging.
It remains one of the worst natural disasters in Glencoe and McLeod County history.
