Not long ago, I found myself on an old farm. There was a barn, but it was more than that — a place with an air of history about it that one could feel the moment your feet hit the ground.
There was an old brace-framed barn with a split-rail fence surrounding the barnyard. The grove of trees surrounding the place was mature to say the least, a tangle of hardwoods that were gnarled like an old set of knuckles. The house was gone, taken away long ago, but it mattered little, because the real treat was inside the barn.
It was a large building, a high roof with a loft on one end. Part of the loft was beginning to collapse, so I had to steer clear of it, but the rest of the barn was a treasure. Old tools and lanterns hung from pegs, and the floor was matted with a century's worth of dirt and flattened straw. The real treat was in the ceiling, however, as the barn was framed with whole logs, cut and assembled from the woods that once grew around it. It made me wonder, how much hidden history exists in the old barns in the central and south-central regions of Minnesota?
The old barns, round, pitched roofed, or gambrel and brace-framed-style barns, many of which are painted red, are a sight that’s as synonymous with rural living as the old silos that were built alongside them. There was a time, not long ago, when nearly every farm in the region was graced with an old red barn and a silo or two alongside it. Sadly, with so many changes in agriculture, the old red barns are slowly drifting into obscurity. Like many things in history, they will one day be little more than a footnote.
In the United States, the barn has been a staple of nearly every farm since the first colonists set foot on the North American continent. The barns they built were simple sloped roof structures built in much the same manner as the homes next to them. For obvious reasons, this style of barn is sometimes nicknamed “The Puritan Barn” or “Colonial Barn.” In the 1820s, a new style of barn began being constructed called “The Shaker Barn,” a circular structure that was becoming increasingly popular as settlers moved west.
Legends dictate that the purpose of the circular barn was tied to superstition, in that the round shape kept evil spirits from hiding in the corners, but the reality is much different. At a time when mechanized equipment played a minor role in agriculture, the round barn was a labor-efficient design that allowed workers to constantly move in one direction while going about their chores.
By the mid-19th century, as settlers began moving west in large numbers, log barns began popping up all along the frontier region of the United States. For families moving to and farming on these new lands, the barn was the most important building and typically the first to be constructed when a family arrived at their new home. For most, the barns were small and basic. Logs, felled from a nearby woods, were the primary building material. The shape of the barn was simple, a square or rectangular building with a sloped roof. They were not as large as their eventual replacements, as most farmers were subsistence growers and did not possess animals in large numbers.
As western towns became more established, and precut timbers and lumber became readily available, the log barns were quickly replaced with brace-framed, gambrel-style structures. These barns were much larger than their log predecessors, and their design allowed for more usable space in the loft.
The barns were most often painted red. Many myths exist as to the origins of the color, some claiming that it was so livestock could find their way home, or that early Scandinavians wanted their buildings to look like brick structures from afar, but the true reason is far simpler. To ensure the longevity of wood barns, the wood needed to be sealed. Early on, farmers on the frontier often had to create their own paint from linseed oil, skimmed mild and lime. Since darker colors absorbed the sunlight and kept the buildings warmer in winter, dye was added to the paint. The easiest color to make was red, as the dye could be obtained from iron oxide found in clay soils.
Today, as farming practices have moved away from housing livestock to grain production, and as the popularity of “pole buildings” increases, the old red barns are becoming fewer and fewer. Of those that do exist, many are beginning to sag in the middle or are on the verge of collapsing. For many of us reading this in 2021, there will likely be a day when the old barns are nothing more than a part of history.