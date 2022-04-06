There’s something about mysteries. They are captivating, stimulate the imagination, and for those that go unsolved, have a unique way of standing the test of time. Some are able to captivate people for centuries after taking place. I’m no psychologist, and I can’t pretend to know the science behind our penchant for the unknown, but I do know one thing — history is filled with inexplicable events that may never be solved.
Like everywhere else, McLeod County has had its share of mysteries. There are ancient mysteries of possible Indian mounds, stories of ghostly happenings, and of course old legends that may be more akin to tall tales. One story that is particularly interesting happened back in the 1800s when a Helen Township man vanished without a trace. To this day, at least to my knowledge, the mystery of the missing man has never been solved and quite possibly never will.
It was October 1869, and the “frontier wilderness” era of McLeod County was coming to an end. Settlers, many of whom were German and Scandinavian, were coming to the region in droves and settling the land. Along with an influx of settlers, settlements were growing into towns, roads were being cut through the landscape, and railroads were beginning to emerge. As the county was entering a new era of development, however, there were still large swaths of desolate landscape where a person could easily get lost or disappear without a trace. One such person was Christopher Bigler.
One of the initial settlers to the region, Bigler came to Helen Township with his family in 1857. As was common, Bigler made his claim, built his home, and by today’s standards, lived a mostly subsistence lifestyle. In October 1969, Bigler set out for Glencoe to take care of a business matter. Heading northwest along the road, he was spotted near the home of a Mr. Gounyer. It was the last time he was ever seen.
Bigler had been absent from his home for three days. His family was not worried, however, as travel at the time could be slow, and it was supposed that he was staying somewhere in Glencoe while he attended to his business. It was assumed he would return in good time.
He did not.
As days began to pass, people began to inquire as to Bigler’s whereabouts. His family was made aware that he had never shown up at Glencoe, nor could any recent sightings of him, aside from his appearance on the road, be recollected.
The search was on. A party from Glencoe set out southeast to meet with a party from Helen Township. They searched the woods near the area where Bigler was last seen, they searched the trails, the roads, the fields, and anywhere they thought he might be. The search went on for several days, yet neither hide nor hair of Christopher Bigler was found. He had simply vanished.
To this day, at least for this author, what happened to Christopher Bigler remains a mystery. There could be several reasons for his disappearance. Trouble with Dakota war parties were long past in 1869, so it’s unlikely that he met his death in that manner.
Some dangerous animals still roamed the area at the time, so it’s possible that he was attacked by one. He could have been victim to “highway men,” robbed and left for dead, never to be found. There is also the possibility that the man simply chose to leave his family and begin anew somewhere else. Whatever the reason Bigler vanished, the mystery remained unsolved for several years afterward, and may possibly be unresolved to this day.