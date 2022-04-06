Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.