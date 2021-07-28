The United States was deeply divided in 1861, as political tensions had been escalating for years.
By the end of 1860, issues of slavery, states’ rights and congressional representation hit a boiling point and resulted in the state of South Carolina seceding from the Union Dec. 20 of that year. By March of the following year, seven states had seceded, adopted their own constitution and were raising a provisional army of 100,000 volunteers — the Confederate States of America were born and, on April 12, opened fire on Union forces occupying Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
Union President Abraham Lincoln acted fast. With only 16,000 soldiers in the Union Army, Lincoln called out to the states for 75,000 volunteers to quash the southern rebellion. The following month, he again called for troops, this time asking for 45,000 volunteers to serve a three-year term in the Union Army. Answering that call was a little boy named Johnny Clem of Ohio. There was a problem, however, as little Johnny was only 9 years old.
Clem was born Aug. 13, 1851. His mother passed away in 1861, prompting him to run away from home to join the ranks of the Third Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Because of his age, however, the child was turned down and told to go home. Though dejected, Johnny was determined to join the Union Army. He again attempted to enlist, this time with the 22nd Michigan. Though initially rejected, his persistence won favor with the officers of the 22nd and he was allowed to tag along with the regiment, adopting him as a sort of mascot and unofficial drummer boy. The officers even pooled their money together and gave the young boy a salary of $13 per month. The following year, at 10 years old, he was allowed to officially enlist as a drummer boy of the regiment.
During the fall of 1863, Union forces under the command of Gen. William Starke Rosecrans embarked on the Chickamauga campaign, a Union offensive into Georgia and Tennessee. One of the Union forces was the 22nd Michigan. The campaign started off well but came to a disastrous end during the battle of Chickamauga. A gap was created in the Union lines and the Confederates took advantage, driving roughly one-third of the Union forces from the field.
On the afternoon of Sept. 20, the remaining forces, which included the 22nd Michigan, rallied at a place called Horseshoe Ridge to create a defense — the situation becoming so bleak that Johnny was given a musket sawed off to fit his tiny frame. As twilight fell, the Union defense gave out and the remaining forces began fleeing to Chattanooga. During the flight, a portion of the 22nd became surrounded by Confederate forces. A Confederate colonel spotted young Johnny holding his musket among the surrounded Union troops and called out to him, “Boy, you damned little Yankee devil, I think the best thing a mite of a chap like you can do is drop that gun.”
Without thinking, Clem fired at the colonel, killing him, and escaped to his regiment. He was promoted to sergeant for his actions, becoming the youngest noncommissioned officer in the Union Army and earning him not only fame, but the nickname “Drummer Boy of Chickamauga.”
The following month, while protecting a train on guard duty, the Drummer Boy of Chickamauga was captured by the Confederates. They confiscated his uniform, including his hat, which had three bullet holes in it. This was said to upset the boy greatly. During his time as prisoner, Johnny was chided by the Confederates and advertised as proof that the Union Army was in such a dire situation that it had resorted to using children soldiers. Johnny wasn’t a prisoner for long, however, as he was included in a prisoner exchange shortly after his capture.
The boy was allowed to continue his service with the Army of the Cumberland, a principal force in the war’s western theater and one made up largely of Ohio volunteers. He went on to fight at the battles of Perryville, Murfreesboro, Kennesaw and Atlanta, where he was twice wounded.
In May 1864, Clem was discharged from the Army at 13 years old, yet it wasn’t the end of his military service. In 1870, he reenlisted in the army and was nominated to West Point by President Ulysses Grant, yet he failed his entrance exam several times before being appointed as a second lieutenant by the President. Clem eventually rose to the rank of colonel, then again to major general.
On the eve of the United State’s entry into World War I, the Drummer Boy of Chickamauga retired from military service as the last remaining soldier of the Civil War actively serving in the Army. He died in 1937 and was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.