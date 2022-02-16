It was the 1850s. The United States was both on the rise and in a precarious position at the same time. Land in the West was becoming fast available to settlers looking to stake a claim. The nation, however, was divided in its laurels — new lands meant new laws and, in a place called Kansas, blood was being spilt over just what those new laws were going to be.
Though not without its own problems, things were different in Minnesota. The lands of the Dakota/Sioux had been purchased by the government and open for settlement. Back East, land speculators began buying up land and laying out paper towns to draw immigration into the region. It was a time known to history as “land-fever,” and it was burning hot in Minnesota.
Caught in the hoopla of land fever and social change were three brothers, John, Judson, and Asa Hutchinson. They were of the famous Hutchinson singers and were part of an emigration society aimed at establishing their progressive ideals in the Kansas Territory where they intended to travel and create their own utopian city. Along the way, the brothers decided to make a side trek up the Mississippi River on a sightseeing tour of the North Country. On Nov. 10, 1855, they found themselves in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they attended a private party and met Col. Stevens, a man who had explored the interior of Minnesota and was headed that way. He asked the brothers to travel with him so they might witness the splendor of the big woods/prairie divide. The brothers agreed and headed out with Col. Stevens
The first stop was Fort Snelling where supplies were gathered for the trip. That night the party reached Shakopee where the brothers gave a concert. The following night the party spent the evening camping out in the open “among the wolves” as John Hutchinson would describe it. The following day the party came to Glencoe. The brothers gave a concert to the settlers there and were made an offer by the Glencoe townsite company to locate in the area. The brothers, enamored with the country they found themselves in, agreed and headed northwest with three others to create a community.
The party spend the better part of the day traveling the 16 miles to the new site. It was nearing dark when they arrived, and the men had only enough time to secure enough wood to keep them warm through the night — being November, the cold was fast arriving and ushering in the winter season. The group gathered around the blaze atop wooden crates and feasted on an otter that was killed earlier in the day. That night each man wrapped himself snug in a thick blanket and fell asleep to the sound of a nearby pack of timberwolves howling.
The following morning, the first full day for the settlers in what would become Hutchinson, the group woke to temperatures of 10 degrees below zero. There were thoughts, for a moment, of abandoning the site and rekindling the move to Kansas. With the cold setting in, however, and winter on the way, the group had no choice but to remain in the North Country.
On that first day the men split up and headed out into the countryside to scout. Judson Hutchinson came upon a lake just two miles north of the site. The lake would eventually bear his name. A lake wasn’t the only thing found that day the group was exulted to find good soil and plenty of game.
As the day ended, the men again gathered around a roaring blaze and began drawing up plans for sections where each of them could build a farm. They would soon stake their claims and return to Glencoe where they formed a corporate body and appointed a surveyor to create their town.