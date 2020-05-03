Cudjoe Lewis could scarcely move. He was traveling across the Atlantic on an 86-foot cargo sailing vessel named the Clotilda. The cargo hold where he sat was cramped. It was loaded with the usual crates, food and water to nourish the crew, but also with people — 110 African slaves heading to the south Atlantic Coast of the United States where they would be put into forced labor on southern plantations.
The year was 1860, and Lewis was a slave. Though the transatlantic slave trade had been abolished in 1807, an underground market for African-born slaves still operated in the United States. Men such as Timothy Meaher, a wealthy 19th-century slaver, businessman and landowner, illegally bought slaves from African dealers and brought them to the United States.
Meaher was the owner of the Clotilda. Since 1857, the ship operated under the guise of a lumber transport bringing exotic wood from Africa into the United States. This journey in 1860, however, would be the last.
Lewis was only 19 years old at the time. His birth name was Oluale Kossola, and he was a member of a small tribal community in Benin. At the time of his capture, he was getting ready to marry a young woman when a rival tribe raided his village. Lewis was captured and sold to Meaher.
On the return trip to the U.S., the crew and captain of the Clotilda feared they were being surveyed by federal authorities. In order to evade detection, they pulled ashore under the cover of darkness and snuck the slaves off the ship, ordering them to hide in a swamp for several days. Meanwhile, the crew set the Clotilda ablaze in order to hide evidence of their illegal journey to Africa.
Eventually, the passengers were brought from the swamp, split up and sold in the underground slave market. Lewis was sold to an Alabama plantation owner and was put into the ranks with the other slaves. He was a young man in a strange world and didn’t speak English. He could not even converse with the other slaves on the plantation.
The Civil War broke out a year later, yet Lewis and countless other slaves knew nothing of the conflict. It was not until a few years after, when the war was reaching its conclusion, that Lewis learned of a rumor that an army from the north was marching south to free the slaves. A few days after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse, a group of Union soldiers stopped by a boat where Lewis and others were working to notify them of their freedom.
Lewis’ story does not end there. He hoped to be offered reparations for his service as a slave but was disappointed to learn that it would not happen. In the years to come, he and a group of others would pool their money together to buy a piece of land they would name Africatown. For much of his life after slavery, he became a storyteller and historian, often giving interviews to scholars on life in bondage. In 1935, when Lewis passed away in Mobile, Alabama, he was thought to be the last known slave ship survivor in the U.S.
Though the transatlantic slave trade ended in 1807, Lewis was living proof that the act of transporting slaves from Africa to the United States was alive and well, albeit in a much smaller capacity. His story, and the story of the 109 slaves that made the journey with him, are proof positive that although history will sometimes tell you one thing, the truth is that there is always more to the story.