Editor’s note: This is Part I in a series about the murder of Frank Micka
George Hopkins was the first to see it. It was a ghastly sight, sickening and horrifying. In a ditch, about 60 feet from the road and covered with leaves and snow was a lifeless body — visible only from the feet that protruded.
Hopkins knew at once that it must be the body of Frank Micka, a Hutchinson man who was missing. On the evening prior, a search party was out looking for signs of Micka. They came close to the Hopkins property but ended their search. The following day, Hopkins took it upon himself to resume the search that led him to the gruesome sight.
Micka had been missing for several days. On Oct. 12, 1925, he informed his daughter, Genevieve Micka, that he was heading to his farm on Bear Lake, where he split his time between there and his home in Hutchinson. He planned to aid Albert Tupa, resident of the farm, in building a structure for the hogs. He explained to Genevieve that he would stay at the farm until the job was completed, two to three weeks at the most.
Frank arrived at the farm on Oct. 13 and began working. He first helped to work on the structure, aiding the carpenters who were hired for the job. In the afternoon, he decided to go out in the field and husk corn with the hired hand. That afternoon, as the carpenters returned to town, Frank reportedly left the farm and was heading back to Hutchinson. It was the last time he was seen alive.
Days passed without anyone realizing Frank was missing. Back home in Hutchinson, his daughter didn’t worry about his absence as she presumed he would be away for a week or two. On the farm, as well, it was assumed that he had simply gone back to town and stayed there.
It wasn’t until Frank’s nephew, Joseph Micka, who lived near the farm and with whom Frank regularly stayed while working on the farm, began to wonder why his uncle had not been to the farm lately. Joseph decided to head into Hutchinson to see Frank, yet when he arrived at the house, he found that Frank wasn’t there. Joseph questioned Genevieve, who explained that Frank was at the farm. Both became alarmed, however, when Joseph clarified that Frank hadn’t been to his place in more than two weeks.
The disappearance prompted a search. Parties formed and hit the countryside, 200 men in total. Among the search parties were members of Minnesota’s National Guard Co. G, the Hutchinson Fire Department, law enforcement, and several citizens from Hutchinson, as well as farmers in the area. They combed the countryside between Hutchinson and Bear Lake but found little sign of Frank Micka, save for his hat alongside the road near George Hopkins’s farm.
Upon finding Frank, Hopkins noted that he had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, indicating foul play. This was verified by the coroner. In addition, Frank’s wallet and watch were missing.
A sense of dread fell over the community. Frank Micka was a well-respected man who was taken too soon. In the weeks to come, and while the community mourned, a new search would take place — this time for the killer who remained at large.
To be continued.