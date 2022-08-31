There’s an old saying about being “a day late and a dollar short.” I’m not proud to admit it, but I think that old saying was created just for yours truly — ask anyone who knows me well and they will attest to it.

No matter how much I tell myself I’m going to come prepared, do my legwork, and finish on time, I somehow manage to come up short. I like to think it’s a genuine sign of a pure genius, though others may disagree. That being said, I was recently at the McLeod County Fairgrounds to pick up some historical items that we loaned out for the fair history display. For me, the fairgrounds are a sad place to be on the first Monday after the County Fair — a place that was so full of life, so vibrant just a day before is now quiet. The few closed up food trucks that remain or the bits of litter that tumble across the open ground are like ghosts, there to remind you of the excitement that’s now dormant. It’s a haunting experience to say the least. At any rate, an experience like that prompts me to rekindle, at least in some way, the enthusiasm that was so recently prevalent. Of course, I can only do that through the written word, even if it is a day late and a dollar short.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To view the canoe and other artifacts, the museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.

