It’s been roughly 3 1/2 years since I began writing this weekly history column. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that I like to write. I can’t quite put my finger on why, but I love researching history to learn new and interesting facts from the past.
Those who know me personally will tell you that I also love to write about the outdoors. As a matter of fact, I write for a few outdoor publications in addition to my weekly history column. On rare occasion, I can find a way to combine both my love of history and my love for the outdoors into one good story. Personally, these are my favorite articles to write.
That said, I wanted to take this week to write about the prairie chicken, a game bird that was once abundant on the prairie land of McLeod County, and one that provided early settlers with many meals, yet has sadly disappeared from the area and drifted off into history.
In the 19th century and prior, the geography of McLeod County was perfect for the birds. They thrived in the undisturbed, native tall grass prairies that sprawled across the southern half of the county. In addition, they did well along the edge of the oak savannas that grew in the northern portion of the county. They fed on grass seeds, fruits and insects, but could also eat greenery.
When the first settlers came to the county in 1854, they found the prairie chicken thriving in the area.
Settlers were dependent on the land for sustenance and a livelihood, and the game bird quickly became a favorite target for hunters looking for some tasty table fare. They were hard to hit. Prairie chickens fly fast and close to the ground, but the abundance of the birds meant a persistent hunter could easily put food on his table. By the turn of the century, however, it was clear that the population of the bird was on the decline.
The demise of the prairie chicken in McLeod County, as well as much of Minnesota and the rest of the United States, had much to do with both the increase in agriculture and being displaced by the non-native ringneck pheasants. By the 1920s and ’30s, improved ag implements and heavy machinery made it possible for agricultural practices to expand on a much larger scale than what had been possible in the 1800s.
Seemingly overnight, the vast tall grass prairies that sprawled across the countryside began to disappear. In addition, ringneck pheasant hens, which were brought to the United States from Asia, would lay their eggs in the nests of the prairie chickens. The prairie chicken hen would guard the pheasant eggs as if they were her own. Unfortunately, the pheasant chicks would hatch before the prairie chicken eggs were ready, thus the hen would abandon her eggs and raise the pheasant chicks instead of her own. These two factors alone decimated the population of the area’s original upland bird, and by the 1940s they had all but disappeared.
Today, you’d be hard pressed to find a prairie chicken anywhere in Minnesota, let alone McLeod County. Small pockets exist in the western part of the state, but with their native tall grass prairie all but gone, they are being threatened each year. The birds are heavily managed by wildlife agencies throughout the United States and in most places are protected from hunting.
I couldn’t tell you when the last of the birds were spotted in the area, but it’s possible that few living here today have ever seen one. As with many things, the once abundant prairie chicken is sadly becoming nothing more than a part of history.