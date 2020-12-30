It was summer, around the year 1900.
On a small farm just north of Hutchinson was a young man working diligently as the sun began to sink over the horizon. He was in a cattle pasture, a shovel was grasped tightly in his dirty hands, and he sifted through a pile of loose soil in search of an iron rod that he believed was covered over somewhere in the pasture.
Many hours were wasted away in search of the rod. With no luck, the young man had searched for several years and squandered many summers in search of the rod. Yet, while others would have long ago given up the quest, the young man remained determined to find his prize, for the iron rod was no random thing, but a stake that marked the location of buried treasure — one that, according to legend, was buried by the famous Dakota/Sioux leader, Little Crow.
The tale of Little Crow’s treasure is one not often told in the history books. Most, including the author of this story, believe it to be nothing more than an old yarn spun by spinsters who too often frequented the saloons and taverns of yesteryear. That does not hide the fact, however, that a story such as this is worthy of retelling, as some of history’s most entertaining tales are those that skirt the boundary of truth.
The story goes that somewhere between 1851 and 1862, Little Crow came to a spot north of Hutchinson and buried a large sum of gold. Where did the gold come from you ask? Though no historic record exists of its origins, it can be guessed that the gold was a portion of wealth attained through the treaty signed at Traverse des Sioux, or perhaps it was a cache of plunder taken by the chief and his warriors during the war they so passionately fought in 1862. Those who claim the story is true argue that when Little Crow was shot and killed north of Hutchinson in the summer of 1863, it was gold he was after and not the reasons historians believe to be true.
The young man who searched for the treasure some 40 or 50 years later has a shrouded identity. He is said to have appeared one day at the home of a farmer. He told of an opportunity to gain immense wealth if the farmer would hear him out. Over a meal, he produced a map that illustrated a strange stone in the ground and several paces away where an iron rod had been driven. The iron rod marked the spot like a proverbial “x.” The farmer was not interested but agreed to board the young man for a modest fee while he searched for the gold.
The young man searched the whole of that summer but had no luck. In the fall of the year, he left the farm but returned each spring in search of the gold. For years he repeated this cycle but eventually walked away empty-handed.
He came close once when an iron rod was indeed said to be uncovered in the pasture. A wide excavation was made, but no treasure was found. The whereabouts of the gold, and the truth to the story, remain a mystery to this day.