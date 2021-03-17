Maewyn Succat was only a boy. Around the year 400 A.D. he lived with his family in western Britain, much of which was still under the control of Rome.
The family was wealthy. Succat’s father was a deacon and his grandfather a priest in the Christian church. It was expected that the boy, too, would follow in their footsteps and serve the church on the British Isle. Fate had different plans for Succat, however; he would spend most of his time on Earth far away from the home he knew as a boy.
Roman control over Britain was beginning to wane. The Romans were facing their own problems on the European mainland. Internal struggles of the Roman aristocracy for power, as well as Germanic tribes expanding to the west, were compromising Rome’s influence in Europe.
By the early fifth century, Rome could no longer defend its territorial holdings in northern Europe and began pulling its armies southward. Effectively, it meant the detachment of Roman-held Britain from the European subcontinent. By 410 A.D., the last of the Roman armies left the British Isle and left it to the local warlords to fight over.
As Roman law began to break down in Britain, the island fast became a target for Saxon and Norse raids. No tribe was as feared as the Irish, however. The frequency of Irish raids on the western coast of Britain became a regular occurrence. Heavily armed Irish raiders traveled the coast in boats in search of whatever plunder they could carry. Of all their forays, however, the most prized by these Celtic raiders were human beings. Men, women and even children were kidnapped, often snatched from their beds while they slumbered. It was during one of these raids that the young Maewyn Succat was captured as he walked along the coastline near his family’s home.
The boy was taken aboard a ship and shuttled across the seas to Ireland, where he was sold into servitude. He was purchased by a chieftain and sent to the slopes of Mount Slemish to tend a flock of sheep. The boy’s days were spent in relative isolation. He was deprived of food and clothing, often receiving only the bare minimum to survive. His only companions were the sheep he looked after and his faith in Christianity, which blossomed during his captivity.
By the time he was 16, Succat’s isolation was beginning to take its toll. The boy often heard voices, one of which he credited to an angel that spoke to him and instructed him to flee to the coast where a ship awaited to take him to freedom.
Promising salvation, the boy followed the angel’s words and fled his captivity. Over 200 miles of peat bog and thick forest, Succat walked toward his freedom. Upon reaching the coast he saw a cargo ship heading to Europe. After some trouble getting the captain to allow him to board, the boy was able to obtain passage and secure his freedom.
Succat was now a young man. In Europe he studied the Christian faith and devoted his life to serving the church. Rather than return to his homeland, however, he requested he be sent to the island of his captivity to convert the pagan chieftains and Druid priests to Christianity. His knowledge of Ireland’s language and customs aided him greatly. It is estimated that he converted thousands of people before his death.
Succat died March 17, 461 A.D., but his legacy, and his legend, continued to live on. He would soon become a person of Irish folklore. Of his storied exploits on the island, the Irish credited him with ridding the island of snakes, the ability to speak to long dead, ancient Irish warriors, and discovering the shamrock to teach the holy trinity.
As his legend grew in popularity, feasts were held in his name on the anniversary of his death. The Irish even decided to adopt him as one of their own, depicting him as wearing green in folk art and always appearing with a shamrock. His name, too, was changed to sound less Latin and more Irish.
The young boy who was born into a wealthy British/Roman family as Maewyn Succat would from that point on go down in history as one of Ireland’s own under the name St. Patrick. It’s a name that has certainly stuck.