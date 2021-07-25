The year was 1854. Minnesota was made a territory five years earlier and much had taken place in the region.
The Dakota, native to the region and the predominant occupants, sold a vast majority of their land holdings to the United States government, thus opening the land for settlement by immigrants back east. Within a few short years, people began moving west to the territory where vacated land was now readily available. One such man was William J. White, an easterner from Pennsylvania who made his way west during the spring thaw.
White was preceded west by old friends from back east who had recently taken up claims at a place called Grimshaw Settlement. He likely heard of the land from them and was persuaded to join them to make a new home. The settlement would later become Brownton.
In 1854, when William arrived, the settlement couldn’t even have been called a blip on the map. There were no roads and no buildings, aside from a couple of log shanties erected by the few men who inhabited the place. William immediately took a claim, built a small cabin and began clearing brush to farm.
The men in the settlement often worked in teams to erect structures, clear land, hunt and perform the tasks that needed to be done before their families came out from back east. At Grimshaw Settlement, they worked hard, stopping only to eat twice a day. On one occasion, the men made a large pan of applesauce and set it out on a stump to cool. Meanwhile, a large group of Dakota men, fully painted, passed through the settlement on their way to Shakopee for a war dance. They spied the hot applesauce, and one by one lined up to scoop out a handful. The applesauce was still scolding hot, yet each man filled his fist and ate. According to the story, they did not make a sound but had hard looks on their faces as the hot applesauce burned their mouths and throats.
After a time, William’s claim was made livable, and he sent for his wife and children who awaited his calling from Pennsylvania. Upon receipt of the letter, however, one of the couple’s young children fell and broke his arm. Mrs. White feared that the boy had damaged his insides during the fall and promptly sent a reply to William that he should return to Pennsylvania to guide her and the children out to Minnesota as they had no one to pilot them. After a period of two weeks, and without hearing back from her husband, Mrs. White decided that she and the children should head west and seek out William.
Trouble struck Mrs. White upon reaching Dubuque, Iowa. The family boarded a ship, the Northern Belle, and headed upriver to Hastings. One of her children was stricken with croup. An area doctor provided some medicine for the young boy, but he would remain sick during the remainder of the trip. Shortly after leaving Dubuque, the ship became stuck in a large marshland for several days. Another ship, this one traveling south from St. Paul, also became lodged in the muck alongside the Northern Belle. The two crafts were so close that passengers freely passed from one ship to the next to visit with their interim neighbors.
Meanwhile, back at Grimshaw’s Settlement, William was absent from his claim. He’d received the letter from his wife asking him to return to Pennsylvania and was en route to his old home back east. He had boarded a ship in St. Paul and was headed downriver to Dubuque where he would make the rest of the journey by land. Shortly before reaching the port city, however, the boat became lodged in the muck alongside another. Ironically, it was the ship his wife was aboard, the Northern Belle. More than once, William boarded the Belle to visit with its passengers, yet since his wife was tending a sick child, the two never knew they were aboard the same ship.
Once both ships were freed from the muck, Mr. White resumed his trip to Pennsylvania while Mrs. White and the children headed to Minnesota. It wasn’t until William returned to his former home that he found out his family had headed west some time ago in search for him. With that news in hand, he promptly returned to Minnesota.
Upon leaving Iowa, Mrs. White and the children reached Hastings. She expected to meet her husband there but instead was forced to wait six weeks until William returned from Pennsylvania. Once reunited, the family, as a complete unit, was able to finally head home.