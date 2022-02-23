It’s 2022, a year that will mark the 160th anniversary of one of Minnesota’s most historic events — the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
The word anniversary elicits several images, most of which are pleasant events such as a birthday or wedding. But an anniversary is not limited to congenial events and oftentimes is a stark reminder of less than savory incidents. The U.S. Dakota-War of 1862 — a three-month long war that displayed the carnage, suffering and inhumanity that can be part of the human experience — may possibly be the darkest chapter of Minnesota history.
Those who regularly read this column know well that I’ve written on the subject often. It’s my opinion that few historic events, more specifically those as close to home as this, display both the duality of humans, as well as the cause and effect of our actions as does Minnesota’s war in 1862. With that in mind, I’ll periodically drop in a bit of “real time” history throughout the year in hopes of gaining a better understanding of what was happening in the nation, the state and the county during this time in our history.
There’s no doubt that 1862 was a year of turmoil in the U.S. The nation was a year into a bloody Civil War, and the Union looked to be on the losing end. In the preceding year, seven states seceded and formed the Confederacy. Union Gen. Robert E. Lee resigned his commission and joined the Army of Virginia, and Union troops suffered a crushing and embarrassing defeat at Bull Run — the first major battle of the war. To make matters worse, Union troops seized two Confederate officials who were sailing to England, sparking fears that Europe would be dragged into the war on the side of the Confederacy.
Scarcely was part of the nation not affected in some way by the Civil War. In Minnesota, one the Union’s youngest states, men of fighting age were leaving their wives and children alone on the frontier as they left home to swell the ranks of the Union Army. Their absence would be missed dearly, yet it was a sacrifice many were willing to take.
In the western portion of Minnesota, another dilemma was unfolding. This one, however, had roots that were buried deep in the history of the state.
The Dakota/Sioux, central and southern Minnesota’s native population, were finding life difficult in the depths of a Minnesota winter. For more than a decade, the Dakota called the Upper and Lower Sioux Reservation home, a thin strip of land along the Minnesota River. For years their borders encompassed much of the southern half of the state, but by 1851, and again in 1858, their reliance on the weakening fur trade decimated their economy and forced them to sell the bulk of their holdings to the U.S.
The winter of 1861-62 was rough, yet it was nothing new to the Dakota. They had only to wait out the winter for the distribution of an annuity payment, money promised from the sale of their lands, which they could use to purchase enough food and supplies to last through the year.
In McLeod County, thoughts of the settlers were centered mostly on the war in the south as well as surviving the winter. As tough as life was, however, the settlements in the county were beginning to grow as more settlers moved into the areas of Hutchinson, Glencoe and Lake Addie. The future was looking bright. It’s more than likely that some of the settlers knew of the hardships out west on the reservation. Hutchinson resident Dr. Benjamin found his grove to be home to Dakota leader Little Crow and his band for the winter.
Little would change in the coming months. The war would rage on in the south, and the people in Minnesota, both on and off the reservation, would struggle with the hardships of winter. As winter turned to spring, however, the first signs of trouble would be apparent.