It’s November, and as I write this, there’s every indication that winter is here (I say that, and now we’ll probably have a snowless Christmas). At any rate, with the end of 2020 coming in to view, I thought it’d be a good time to give an update on what has been going on at the museum, as well as offer some insight on our future plans.
Firstly, I can’t express just how frustrating 2020 has been. Last year ended on a high note. The museum saw record attendance, a large expansion was added to the west side of the building and we capped off the year with our first gala event, which I might add was a tremendous success. When 2020 began, we had our sights set to building on the success of the previous year and propelling the museum to a new standard of success.
Unfortunately, fate had a different plan. COVID-19 descended on us like locusts, and much like an unwanted guest, it has overstayed its welcome. Because of the pandemic, we were forced to halt major fundraising events such as the 2021 gala, pork chop supper, and our dunk booth at the McLeod County Fair. In addition, we had no choice but to cancel all our planned events for the year.
Though the year has certainly come with some challenges, there has also been some exciting things happening behind the scenes, and with hope, when this darn pandemic has concluded, the McLeod County Historical Society will come back stronger than ever.
Our new addition was finished early in the year, and since then we’ve been working to install new displays in the new room. The room, which we refer to as the Vern & Alyce Steffel Wing, is devoted to two things: the donors and the legacy of agriculture in McLeod County. With a farming theme in the works, we are currently in the process of building a 30 feet by 10 feet timber-framed barn inside the addition. The barn is being constructed true to history with a timber frame held together with pegs. The outside of the barn is being sided with board and batten siding and will have a tin roof. Inside the barn will be a multitude of agriculture tools that were used in the early days of farming in the county.
We are also in the process of building a mid-century scale model farmyard with a house, barn, machine shed, silo and windmill. To cap it all off, David Wegschied is near completion on a large Les Kouba mural titled “Corn Pickin’ in the 1930’s” that will hang on the east wall of the new room. Also, if you look outside of the museum, you might notice that we’ve begun doing a bit of landscaping. In all, though we’ve been down in 2020, we’re certainly not out!
Another project in the works is a book. Since I began my journey as executive director at MCHS, I’ve been writing these weekly history columns. I have quite the collection at this point. With so many stories at our disposal, the organization has decided to combine the stories into a book and sell it to benefit the MCHS. I’ve chosen 50-plus of my favorite stories, and for an extra touch, Dave Wegschied has drawn an illustration to go with each story. When it’s finished, the book will be roughly 250 pages and bound in a 4 inch by 9 inch soft cover. If all things go the way we plan, the book will be available for purchase by the start of December 2020.
The last bit of news I have is regarding the 2020 annual meeting. We typically conduct the meeting in October and offer snacks as well as a guest speaker. Due to COVID-19, however, we’ve put the meeting on hold until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Because of COVID, we will not be offering snacks or having a guest speaker, but rather a bare-bones business meeting.
That’s all the pressing news for now. All I can say is that I’m glad to see the end of this turbulent year in sight, and I pray that 2021 will be much better in all facets of life. As always, thanks for reading, and I’ll be back next week with a new exciting story about McLeod County history!