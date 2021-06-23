There’s nothing like a small-town baseball game. The sights, sounds and smells are things that can rarely be duplicated in another setting.
In Minnesota, town ball is about community, family and tradition. Nearly every community, small and large, has at least one team that plays on the diamond once a week. It’s a tradition that’s been carried on for more than a century, and one that looks like it won't fade any time soon. As popular as amateur baseball is in Minnesota today, however, there was a time when the league's popularity soared much higher.
Back in the first half of the 20th century, major league baseball was still largely an eastern entity, and although people all over the country followed the sport, the teams were mainly located in eastern cities. For those in the Midwest, specifically in Minnesota, the amateur teams were the next best thing to the major leagues, and the fans treated it as such.
Today, baseball practice is generally something the players attend alone, but prior to the MLB coming to Minnesota, town ball practice was often attended by fans as well. Entire families would go to practice. Adults would watch as the team honed their skills and the kids would play pick-up games of their own. To the kids, the players were often more than just fathers or brothers, but looked on as local icons, “real” baseball players who donned a uniform and graced the diamond every Sunday afternoon.
Teams across America drafted players from within their locale, yet they also reached outside of the communities and hired a few “ringers” who could improve their team’s chances of winning it all. Teams such as the Winsted Warriors did just that, hiring outside help to keep them on top of their game in Class A ball. Others, such as Lester Prairie or Lake Marion, could not afford to pay the high salaries, so instead relied on hometown talent to win games.
“Farmers in the field” they were called. The teams were most often made of farm boys who would finish chores, throw on a uniform and head to the park. What these teams lacked in outside help, however, they made up with hometown prowess. Lester Prairie once won the state tournament with nothing but local players, and through much of the 1950s, the Brownton Bruins competed with a local core that consisted of Max West, Lyle and Neil Katzenmeyer, Gerry Hochsprung and Hank Loncorich. They often went up against much larger teams such as Hutchinson, Glencoe, Gaylord, Arlington and more, but the farm kids from Brownton seemed to always hold their own.
The 1958 Brownton Bruins were particularly strong, losing only two games and qualifying for the state tournament with a 27-2 record. They won their first two games 6-0 against Little Falls and 8-2 against Warroad. As well as the team was playing, however, they fell to Norwood in the quarterfinals and were eliminated from the tournament.
As the '50s turned into the 1960s, town ball in Minnesota began to take a slight decline in popularity when the Washington Senators made the move west and became the Minnesota Twins. Though town ball still reigned with large amounts of local admiration, the era of Minnesota’s amateur “Big Leagues" had come to an end. Big names such as Harmon Killebrew and Tony Oliva became the new local heroes, and the World Series was now the biggest series of them all. No one can deny, however, just how popular the town ball teams once were. It was most certainly a golden era, and one that is now part of history.