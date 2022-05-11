When you think of McLeod County, several things come to mind. There is, of course, the story of Martin McLeod and the founding of Glencoe, the history of the Big Woods, and one cannot ignore the fact that the area has produced a few folks who have climbed to fame outside of the county. With all the things that define the area, there is one thing that is almost synonymous with the name McLeod, and that is the Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co., better known to most as 3M. Located in Hutchinson, it offers a wealth of employment to many in McLeod County and even those who live outside its borders. To be honest, 3M has probably been one of the biggest boons in the area’s history.
The story of 3M goes back to the first plant that opened in 1902. Back then the company was in Duluth, and was a far cry from what it is today. The company, at that time, was known for making a poor-quality sandpaper. By 1907 they were close to bankruptcy. Things began to change for 3M right around the time they moved to St. Paul. Success came, and in the 1920s, 3M was leading the field in waterproof sandpaper and cloth abrasives. It was at this time that the company also began creating pressure-sensitive masking tape. By the end of the 1940s, the future of 3M was looking bright.
It was time for the company to expand westward. They would eventually lay down some roots in Hutchinson; however, according to a bit of little-known local lore, the city of Hutchinson was not their first choice, and may have even been their last choice.
Much of what follows can be attributed to hearsay and local legend as few sources primary or secondary, can be found in relation to the story.
According to the tale, executives at Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing wished first to locate in Glencoe, McLeod County’s first community and county seat. Glencoe was a small community, quiet, and quaint as a “Norman Rockwell-style town” would have been at the time. 3M liked the community not only for its potential workforce, but also its proximity to St. Paul that related to the railroad. As the story goes, however, Glencoe wished to remain as they were, and people were not entirely favorable of a large industry moving into town.
With Glencoe out of the running, 3M executives began looking farther west. One choice was the old hemp factory in Hutchinson, and although some within 3M favored the site, others were not as keen on it, as at that time Hutchinson had a poor reputation as an industrial center according to a 1956 article. With a Hutchinson location being questionable, executives took a trip by rail through the region to see where else they could build a plant. One site that was apparently favored was Stewart.
Stewart, though small, may have been attractive to 3M for several reasons. The railroad ran directly through the village, and with the town being contained to a small area, there would be plenty of space for future expansions of the plant had it been built on the edge of the city limits. As the story goes, the City Council was notified that 3M was interested in building a site in the town, yet the council chose against accepting any offer as they felt that a town of their size would not be suitable for the industry.
In the end, 3M chose Hutchinson’s old hemp plant for their location. Their decision was likely aided by some representatives from within Hutchinson who secured a meeting with 3M executives, drove to St. Paul, and sold them on the idea of moving to their city. 3M agreed, and the rest, as we well know it, is history.
So, is it true? Did 3M favor moving to Stewart, and if they would have done so, how different history would be. We searched diligently through the archives at the MCHS library, but unfortunately, legends and “side conversations” don’t always make it into the history books, nor are they recorded in official minutes from city council meetings. With that in mind, sometimes a good tale of history is just that, a good tale that is worth remembering and worth telling for precisely what it is. It could be that the story of 3M in Stewart is, and will remain, a bit of local lore. Yet, you never know when something, or somebody comes along to provide evidence that something did happen, and when it does happen, it’s definitive proof that there is always something more to the story.