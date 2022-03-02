Imagine a trail that is little more than two-wheel ruts that cut through the earth. Alongside it are woods, endless marshland filled with ravenous mosquitoes, and thick underbrush that must be meandered around. In places, the wheel ruts cut through deep, sticky muck that clings to wheels and feet. In other places, the trail runs atop rocky terrain that makes the ride so rough and bumpy one would prefer to walk. Now imagine yourself traveling down this trail for days, maybe even weeks without coming across any sign of civilization aside from the trail itself.
It’s hard to imagine, but this was the mode of travel for our ancestors who first came to Minnesota.
Today’s travel is astounding. We climb in our vehicles and drive down smoothly paved roads at speeds that would have scared the daylights out of our ancestors. At any point in our trip, if we are hungry, thirsty or just need a break, a rest stop or convenience store is likely just down the road. If we break down on our trip we can call roadside assistance. If we get too cold or too hot we can adjust the temperature, and if we get lost we can either turn on our navigation or just stop somewhere for directions.
There’s no doubt that our ancestors lived a life that was much more dangerous than what we live today, and when it came to travel, the road posed as much danger as anything. Something as simple as a broken spoke in a wagon wheel, the equivalent to a flat tire, could cause a traveler to be stranded and at the mercy of the elements around them. Treacherous or not, our ancestors traveled with hardships at their side and many never gave it another thought.
In the early 1850s, Minnesota saw an influx of settlers coming into the region, and as you might have guessed, they traveled with all the aforementioned conditions. As dangerous as the journey may have been, those sturdy folk from yesteryear did not fret. In fact, it was viewed as just another part of life.
Most settlers coming to Minnesota in the early years did so from somewhere back east. The typical, soon-to-be “Minnesotan” at that time was a second- or third-generation American from one of the eastern states such as New York, Maine, Pennsylvania and so on. Those who could afford it moved west first along the rail lines or by stagecoach. Others were forced to walk or ride atop their wagons loaded with goods. No matter the mode of transportation, eventually the traveler would meet with the Mississippi River and have to go north on a steamship headed to Fort Snelling. The timing of the journey along the river was critical as travel was stymied from late fall to spring due to the river being locked in ice.
The typical destination for the settler was Fort Snelling in St. Paul. There, supplies could be had to aid in the remainder of the journey. Horses were scarce, so most settlers outfitted themselves with a team of oxen, an ox cart, and the tools necessary to build a home on the frontier, such as saws, axes, shovels, hammers, nails and anything else that was needed to build a home. In addition, the wagon was outfitted with dry goods, food, blankets, clothing, weapons and ammunition. A good compass and a territorial map were likely handy additions as well.
There were few roads available for settlers to travel across. The Minnesota Territorial government had laid down a small number of roads in the early years, but those were rough to say the least. Most roads through the state were nothing more than rough ox-cart trails that rolled over rough or muddy terrain. In many places, little more than a footpath was all that was traveled on. Interestingly, the majority of these roads were already in existence when settlers came into the land, as they were used extensively by Native Americans in the region for decades or even centuries prior.
In McLeod County, many travelers coming from Fort Snelling would take the Fort Ridgely Road, which was established in 1853 as a way for soldiers, or anyone, to travel between Fort Snelling in St. Paul and Fort Ridgely near present day Fairfax. The road went through Glencoe. From Glencoe, settlers looking to stake a claim could travel west along Buffalo Creek or straight northwest and follow the Crow River. These rivers were typical landmarks along which to travel.
As more and more settlers came into Minnesota, more and more trails and roads were cut into the land. By the late 1800s, roads, although far fewer than in 2022, were beginning to resemble something akin to a modern road. As the 1900s dawned, and automobiles made their way into the world, the system of roads changed forever and the days of the wagon trail became nothing more than a part of history.