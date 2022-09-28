Buffalo Creek. What can a man say about Buffalo Creek without having been there first. It’s not a large river like those famous landmarks that cut through North America. Rather, it’s a simple stream — a peaceful flow of water that gently ebbs and flows through the heart of Minnesota. For all that Buffalo Creek lacks in fame and renown, it makes up for in historic significance, at least in terms of the communities that rose around it — if not for Buffalo Creek, the story of McLeod County might have been told far differently.

The year was 1855. It was spring, and the frontier was in full bloom. From the east came a party of settlers, explorers, and investors who emerged from the west side of the great forest called “The Big Woods.” The prairie they came upon glowed with wildflowers and brilliant green grass. It can’t be ignored that these men were speculators, bent on developing the region and deriving a profit from their labors, yet the vast expanse of land, which was diversified with lakes, rivers, groves, and wildlife was sure to make an imprint on their industrious souls.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday an.d by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109

