Buffalo Creek. What can a man say about Buffalo Creek without having been there first. It’s not a large river like those famous landmarks that cut through North America. Rather, it’s a simple stream — a peaceful flow of water that gently ebbs and flows through the heart of Minnesota. For all that Buffalo Creek lacks in fame and renown, it makes up for in historic significance, at least in terms of the communities that rose around it — if not for Buffalo Creek, the story of McLeod County might have been told far differently.
The year was 1855. It was spring, and the frontier was in full bloom. From the east came a party of settlers, explorers, and investors who emerged from the west side of the great forest called “The Big Woods.” The prairie they came upon glowed with wildflowers and brilliant green grass. It can’t be ignored that these men were speculators, bent on developing the region and deriving a profit from their labors, yet the vast expanse of land, which was diversified with lakes, rivers, groves, and wildlife was sure to make an imprint on their industrious souls.
At the border of the Big Woods was a creek, one that was commonplace for thunderous herds of bison to water themselves. The party’s leader and principal guide, Martin McLeod, was familiar with the creek and the site from his days as a fur trader — it was here that the camp of Anpetutokeca (John Other Day) was once situated, and it would make a perfect place to lay the building blocks of McLeod County’s first settlement. McLeod named the town Glencoe after his ancestral home in Scotland, and the stream was called Buffalo Creek, so aptly named for the bleached bison bones that littered its banks.
Of the two principal streams that cut through McLeod County, Buffalo Creek is the southernmost. The creek begins in Renville County and flows in a general direction, northeast, to the South Fork Crow River and again into the Mississippi River.
For years, fur traders and explorers traveled along the creek in search of game. In 1853, a famed incident occurred when three “mixed-blood” hunters were camped along the banks and met with two immense black bears that attacked the hunters who were forced to fight it out with the bruins. The story gained regional attention and was re-told in several publications in St. Paul.
In later years, when the “wild frontier” era of Minnesota was coming to an end, Buffalo Creek became a lifeline for the early settlers living there. It not only provided drinking water but acted as a guiding landmark for those traveling west of Glencoe. In 1856, another band of settlers followed the river west to Lake Addie where they, too, erected the settlement to later become Brownton.
During the infant stages of McLeod County history, it was common for traveling bands of Dakota natives to camp along Buffalo Creek near the settlements and intermingle with the settlers living there. They visited the communities of Glencoe and Lake Addie often to exchange venison for flour, meal, or tobacco.
In November of 1856, there was a violent encounter along the creek near Glencoe between a band of Dakota and a band of Ojibwa. A small band of Ojibwa had traveled south, far from the border of their northern territory, to hunt along the edge of the Big Woods. A large hunting party of Dakota had come into the country from their reservation along the Minnesota River. They met the party of Ojibwa, chased them out, and took one of them prisoner. After retaining him for a few days, it was decided to burn him at the stake — the sentence was carried out in the presence of 200 Dakota hunters and a handful of settlers from town.
In 1858 the first dam was built across the stream. In Glencoe, a water-power flouring mill was built in the community. There was plenty of water in the stream at that time and for years afterward. Eventually, however, with the plowing and loosening of soil, and the consequent absorption of rainfall and snowmelt, the volume of water in the stream began to diminish.
That same year, a post office and small settlement was built along the stage route that ran between Shakopee and Glencoe. The town was to be named after the stream, “Buffalo Creek,” but the postal service rejected the name and instead the settlement was known as Plato. The community was scarcely more than a settlement during the early years but expanded greatly when the Dakota Railroad passed through Helen Township.
Buffalo Creek would remain a significant part of southern McLeod County in the decades to follow. Today, the stream is as much a part of the region as any historic landmark. To preserve its natural beauty, a county park was established east of Glencoe along the banks of Buffalo Creek. A small path leads from a clearing into the wooded banks where viewers can, if for only a moment, take in the tranquility of the stream as it was over a century ago.
