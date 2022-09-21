Alonzo Brown

Originally known as Grimshaw Settlement, it took more than 20 years before the city of Brownton was founded in 1877 by Alonzo Brown, pictured here. He named it after his brother, Charles, who died in the siege of Cornith, Mississippi, during the American Civil War.

 Photo courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

In case you’re not aware, the McLeod County Historical Society hosts a monthly event called “History Writers.” It’s a chance for writers and history enthusiasts to get together and discuss certain projects we are working on, offer up ideas, and give constructive feedback to one another’s work. This group is a new venture that offers a bit of a different style event than the status-quo museum event. It’s been successful thus far and we’ve begun building a group of “regulars” who come each time. At a recent meeting there was some brief discussion about Grimshaw Settlement; basically, what is the history behind the settlement.

The story of Grimshaw Settlement begins in 1856. In the spring of that year, after the thaw, a group of four men and their families set out to Pittsburgh where they boarded a steamboat destined for St. Paul. Their names were Robert Grimshaw, William White, David Craig and John Pollock. Their intentions were to create homesteads in the wild north country of Minnesota. Glorious reports of the land around Minneapolis spread fast, and the group’s numbers grew.

