In case you’re not aware, the McLeod County Historical Society hosts a monthly event called “History Writers.” It’s a chance for writers and history enthusiasts to get together and discuss certain projects we are working on, offer up ideas, and give constructive feedback to one another’s work. This group is a new venture that offers a bit of a different style event than the status-quo museum event. It’s been successful thus far and we’ve begun building a group of “regulars” who come each time. At a recent meeting there was some brief discussion about Grimshaw Settlement; basically, what is the history behind the settlement.
The story of Grimshaw Settlement begins in 1856. In the spring of that year, after the thaw, a group of four men and their families set out to Pittsburgh where they boarded a steamboat destined for St. Paul. Their names were Robert Grimshaw, William White, David Craig and John Pollock. Their intentions were to create homesteads in the wild north country of Minnesota. Glorious reports of the land around Minneapolis spread fast, and the group’s numbers grew.
Minnesota was not yet a state in 1856 but still a territory. Aside from a few territorial roads leading out of St. Paul, there were few semblances of civilization west of the Mississippi. Trading posts were sporadically placed throughout the territory, and a few settlements were beginning to form along some of the main travel routes. The native population in the central and southern portion of the state had sold their holdings to the United States and were living on a reservation along the Minnesota River.
Leaving St. Paul meant leaving civilization. In St. Paul, travelers typically outfitted themselves for the trip. They purchased tools, dry goods, food, oxen, and built wagons that would carry their haul to their new homes.
The group received favorable reports of Glencoe, Minnesota, and decided they would settle somewhere in that region. They most likely passed through Glencoe, then followed Buffalo Creek west to Lake Addie where they chose to build their homes. Each family made two claims, one for their farm, and another for a timber lot — a lot dedicated solely to making wood for fuel and building.
In the early days of Minnesota settlement, places were typically named after the people, sights, or events that happened in the locality. Most lakes in the area were named for the families that lived by them, Buffalo Creek was named for the bleached buffalo bones that were found along the banks, and the settlement near Lake Addie was named Grimshaw’s Settlement.
Grimshaw enlisted the aid of a New Auburn man to survey the area. He then paid another man to break ground for him on the north side of Buffalo Creek — the rate was $7 per acre. Grimshaw then hired one of his travel mates, William White, to erect a log home for him.
The first winters in Grimshaw Settlement were severe and proved hard on the settlers. In addition, there was a regional threat of smallpox and the farmers were besieged by black birds. In 1857, Grimshaw lost his wife. Her death was the first for the little community. One of the original four, John Pollock and his family had enough after one year and returned east. In 1859, Grimshaw, too, chose to leave the frontier and moved east to Minneapolis. As tough as life could be, however, more settlers came — Alonzo Brown, Charles and Decatur Sturdivant, and several others who would go on to be “founding fathers” of what would become the towns of Lake Addie and Brownton.
