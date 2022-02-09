History is a wonderful thing. Like a movie, it’s rife with stories of drama, action, tragedy, suspense, and even a bit of comedy thrown in here and there. When it comes to McLeod County, there is certainly no lack of historical events that are both captivating for their “theater” value as well as historical significance. Unfortunately, little is known about the events in the region prior to 1855, but what happened after that date is well recorded in the history of the county.
McLeod County was founded in 1856, a year after Martin McLeod and the Hutchinson brothers simultaneously founded Glencoe and Hutchinson. At that time, the future of the county was unknown. The two main settlements were little more than “camps” with no real roadmap into the future. Several settlers coming to the area looked outside of the two main settlements to build their own communities and, for all purposes, had just as much chance of creating a longstanding town/city as McLeod or the Hutchinsons. One such community was called Brush Prairie.
The story of Brush Prairie begins with two men, Jonas Burtman and Gunder Halvorson, Scandinavians who migrated to America. Though they had no prior connection to one another, the two men simultaneously, and perhaps accidentally, gave birth to a community.
Halvorson was born in Norway. In 1856 he came to Bergen Township by way of Glencoe. He, like many others, looked to lay his roots out on the frontier away from the settlements. He chose a site about 3 miles south of where Lester Prairie is today. Halvorson cleared out the underbrush on his claim and built a dugout-style shack. Eventually, members of his family joined him, causing him to abandon the shack and build a larger home. Interestingly, the dugout remained on the property and was used by travelers for years afterward. During the U.S-Dakota War of 1862, the Halvorson family abandoned their claim and moved to Carver. They returned the following year.
As many did, the Halvorson family faced several hardships while living on the frontier. In fact, “surviving” may be a better word choice. Life was tough, food could be scarce, and they were always at the mercy of the weather. Halvorson would end up as a casualty of nature when he tried making his way to Carver during a blizzard to get supplies. He is said to have lost his way on the return trip and froze to death. His body was recovered in the spring near Brush Lake and was buried on that spot.
The second man to settle in Brush Prairie was Jonas Burtman, who was born in Sweden and migrated to America at the age of 16. After arriving, he traveled to Illinois where he learned of the Swedish settlement of Carver, Minnesota. Like Halvorson, Burtman did not intend to live in the community and instead set out for the frontier. He made his claim at Brush Prairie and survived the first years by digging up ginseng and drying slippery elm bark, which he traded for necessary supplies. Burtman had no horse or oxen, and all of his travels were done on foot. For supplies, he made the 30-mile walk to Carver, crossing streams and the river by wading through or swimming across.
The Brush Prairie region would eventually attract more settlers and, by the early 1870s, was home to a church, a blacksmith, a general store, a post office, a school and a town hall. By the turn of the century, the town even fielded a baseball team. Unfortunately, Brush Prairie would not make it far into the 20th century. Being bypassed by the railroad, and not being on a direct route to any larger communities, the town faded away.
In 1911, Brush Prairie became a part of history as the town was no more.