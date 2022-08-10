If you’re a fan of McLeod County history, you’ve probably heard the story of Hutchinson and Harmony — the two townsites that eventually became one Hutchinson. In fact, the story is something I wrote about recently. Even more recently, I came across a similar story involving another McLeod County community. This time, instead of the Hutchinson founders bending the rules to merge two towns into one, it was Glencoe that used the same loophole when they platted out the townsite of Franklin.
The year was 1855. Minnesota was still a territory, and McLeod County was a year from being born. In May of that year, Col. John Harrington Stevens, along with a party being guided by Martin McLeod, came to the present-day limits of Glencoe, where no traces of civilization existed for 30 miles, and chose to establish a settlement. They explored the surrounding countryside, then tracked back to Minneapolis and returned to their chosen townsite on June 11 of that same year. They surveyed the town site and immediately began erecting cabins.
Much like the eventual founders of Hutchinson, as well as other communities in Minnesota, Stevens and the other founders wished for a larger town than what federal law allowed. The law went back to 1844 when the federal government created the Preemption Act of 1841. Under this piece of legislation, “squatters” who lived on government land and were heads of households, widows, or single men over 21, citizens of the United States or intended to become one, and who had lived on the piece of land for at least 14 months, were allowed to purchase up to 160 acres as low as $1.25 per acre before the land was offered to the public. The government feared, however, that people would flock to prospective town sites, buy up the land at a reduced price, then sell it to prospective settlers at an inflated price. Thus, a general townsite bill was proposed and passed.
The Preemption Townsite Act was passed on May 23, 1844. The piece of 1844 legislation limited the amount of land permitted for a townsite to 320 acres. Unfortunately, land speculators and shrewd settlers quickly found a way around the law. The answer was simple, create two townsites adjacent to one another.
In 1855, Col. Stevens and a group of investors created the Glencoe Townsite Company. The company obtained a charter from the Territorial Legislature to plat a town. The first town platted was Glencoe, the second was the adjacent town of Franklin — each town was platted for 320 acres.
The history of Franklin was short-lived. Lawmakers were aware of the method land speculators used to get around the 1844 law and created The Act of July 1, 1864, which increased the size of a townsite to 640 acres. The following year, Congress passed The Supplemental Act of March 3, 1865. The new law removed the restriction of the size of a townsite. With passage of the new act, the townsite of Franklin was swallowed by Glencoe and simply drifted into history.
— Special thanks to Barb Peterson and all her hard work in collecting data on Stahl's Park and the surrounding area. Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson.