If you’re a fan of McLeod County history, you’ve probably heard the story of Hutchinson and Harmony — the two townsites that eventually became one Hutchinson. In fact, the story is something I wrote about recently. Even more recently, I came across a similar story involving another McLeod County community. This time, instead of the Hutchinson founders bending the rules to merge two towns into one, it was Glencoe that used the same loophole when they platted out the townsite of Franklin.

The year was 1855. Minnesota was still a territory, and McLeod County was a year from being born. In May of that year, Col. John Harrington Stevens, along with a party being guided by Martin McLeod, came to the present-day limits of Glencoe, where no traces of civilization existed for 30 miles, and chose to establish a settlement. They explored the surrounding countryside, then tracked back to Minneapolis and returned to their chosen townsite on June 11 of that same year. They surveyed the town site and immediately began erecting cabins.

Special thanks to Barb Peterson and all her hard work in collecting data on Stahl’s Park and the surrounding area. Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.

Tags