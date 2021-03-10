Martha Louise Little was only a child. Her family was relatively new to McLeod County, having come west from Pennsylvania to settle near Glencoe in 1856.
The area was desolate in those days. Rarely did a road exist that was little more than an ox cart trail, and much of the land was impassable unless by foot. Those who settled in the region lived in relative isolation, far from the convenience of civilization or any form of settlement. To wit, families like the Littles had to depend on their own ability to survive what could be a harsh frontier.
As desolate as life on the countryside could be, however, the Littles were not entirely alone. Native Americans frequently passed through the region, and as time progressed, other families began migrating to the area to build farms and start a new life. In time, people like the Littles began to establish themselves. Their farms grew larger, their roads grew wider, and their remoteness from civilization began to lessen. As settlers began to advance, their animal herds began to grow.
It was not uncommon for domesticated animals to escape their confines and wander into the countryside where they would breed feral offspring. Hogs, especially, seemed to thrive in the wilderness. The wooded areas of McLeod County became a haven for feral hogs. Large groves of oak trees provided a plethora of acorns and edible roots abounded. In just a few years after settlers began establishing themselves in the area, droves of feral hogs became common and started to become a nuisance.
The wild hogs began to thrive in the area. They resembled nothing like the feral hogs that are known in the southern states, but rather were pure white and very large.
Farmsteads like that of the Littles became subject to raids by the hogs, which assaulted crops and gardens for food. At times they would even storm into the yards and could be dangerous. It was an episode such as this when Martha Little was confronted with a rather large and rather hungry hog.
Martha and her younger sister were alone on the farm. Their parents had likely gone into Glencoe for supplies or something of that nature. Out the window the girls could see that a large drove of feral hogs was making its way to the farm to rob the family of their crops and vegetables.
One of the hogs, a particularly large one, tried to make its way into the cabin. Martha acted fast. She found an old horse pistol and, as soon as the hog had entered the doorway, fired the gun at the hog and killed it. It’s likely that the rest of the drove scattered at the sound of the gun.
Martha and her sister tried to move the pig, but it was so large and so heavy that they found it a futile task and had to wait until their father came home.
As the years passed, and as more people began moving to the area and clearing more land, the wild hogs became fewer in number. It’s likely that they were hunted, and it’s possible that some were even captured and re-domesticated.
In the grand scheme of things, the period of wild hogs in the county was short lived, yet those who lived through it would never forget the era when McLeod County went hog wild.