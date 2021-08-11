It was a hot afternoon in August 1863. In McLeod County, about 4 miles northeast of Glencoe and along the edge of the wooded prairie divide known then as “The Big Woods” sat a small, one-story log home. It was a typical one-room cabin. One door led to the house from a crude lean-to. The only light in the home was furnished from a small glass window cut into the side. It was a humble home, but as functional as any other on the frontier.
The log cabin belonged to the Wiedewitsch family. Carl, the family patriarch, was a German immigrant who came to America in the 1840s with his widowed mother and four siblings. Carl and his siblings grew to maturity in Dodge County, Wisconsin. In 1859, however, the grown Carl, or “Charley” as he was often called, struck out on his own and headed for the lake-filled lands of Minnesota. He eventually settled in McLeod County and married a young woman from the Glencoe area, the two being blessed with a daughter shortly thereafter.
Minnesota in 1863 was still reeling from the events of 1862. Dissatisfied with their dealings with the United States government, a large faction of angry and nearly starving Dakota/Sioux began raiding white settlements and killing white settlers to drive the whites from what was once Dakota land. By 1863, however, the violence that claimed the lives of hundreds was all but over. Little Crow, a principal leader in the war, had been killed in July near Hutchinson, and war parties were becoming rare. The attacks of the year before were still fresh in everyone’s minds, however, and few were willing to let their guard down.
On a Sunday afternoon in August, Carl, his wife and his brother-in-law, Julius Emme, were outside on the north side of the home grinding an axe. Without warning, two shots rang out and the sound of an arrow whistling through the air was heard. Carl was struck in the arm by one bullet, and another hit his wife in the jaw. Julius was struck in the arm by the arrow, which went half way through and was stuck there. The three hadn’t seen their attackers but assumed them to be Dakota warriors.
Carl and his wife ran into the house to protect their daughter while Julius ran to a neighbor’s home for safety. He reached the house and told of the attack. The family living there, with Julius, hitched a wagon and made their way into Glencoe to raise the alarm.
In Glencoe, Julius told of the attack and thought the Wiedewitsch family to be killed. A number of citizens armed themselves and accompanied several soldiers, stationed in Glencoe, to the site of the attack. Upon arrival, the soldiers witnessed a horrendous sight.
They could hear noises coming from the cabin, the baby crying and possibly the mother sobbing. Try as they could, they were unable to budge the door open and had to enter through the tiny window. Mrs. Wiedewitsch was covered in blood from the wound to her jaw. Lying in front of the door was Carl, who had fainted from blood loss as he was shot in the arm, leg and shoulder as he stood in the doorway. Overhead, in a cupboard, was the little girl who was also covered in her mother’s blood.
The family was loaded into a wagon and taken to Glencoe for medical care. Carl’s arm was amputated shortly after arrival. His wife’s wound was tended, and the wound in Julius’s arm was cleaned and patched. A detachment of soldiers was sent after the little war party, of which there were only three warriors in number. The three warriors escaped but set several haystacks on fire during their retreat, as well as entered a few empty homes and destroyed the contents.
The attack was over, but the scars it left behind would linger for years to come. Mrs. Wiedewitsch died two years later due to complications from her wound. Julius, too, would have complications as pieces of the arrow were left in his arm. A few months after it was patched up, it became very sore, and the loss of the arm was the result.
Carl Wiedewitsch would grow into old age. He married again in 1866 to Lydia Sumner. Together, they had eight children. Both Carl and Julius passed away in 1910, but their story of the attack in 1863 would live on for years to come.