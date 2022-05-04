MORE TO THE STORY:
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tags
- Ailment
- Sickness
- Scarlet Fever
- Medicine
- Pharmacology
- Anatomy
- Orthodontics
- Dysentery
- Strep Throat
- Headache
- Corn
- Ernie Stucke
- Racetrack
- Race Car
- Car
- Sport
- Motor Racing
- Military
- Ernest Stucke
- Baker
- Storm
- Meteorology
- Agriculture
- Hail
- Wind
- Farmer
- Air
- O'donnell
- Axel Reed
- War
- American Civil War
- Battle
- Minnesota
- Wood
- Name
- A. H. Reed
- Part Ii
- Army
- Corinth
- Officer
- Rosecrans
- Soldier
- Deserter
- Weaponry
- Ration
- Regiment
- Shot
- Rebel
- Accoutrement
- Groan
- Court Martial
- Union Army
- Sherman
- Atlanta
- Prairie Chicken
- Game Bird
- Pheasant
- Ornithology
- Zoology
- Hen
- Egg
- Chick
- Prairie
- Martin Mcleod
- Henry H. Sibley
- Commerce
- Economics
- Politics
- Company
- Trade
- Fur
- Dealings
- Township
- Livery
- Equitation
- Transports
- Operator
- Automobile
- Ernst Hardel
- Railroad
- Community
- Livery Stable
- Horse Barn
- William Senescall
- Alfred Moes
- Clayton Dunham
- Freight Car
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Bandit
- Train
- Freight Train
- Gun
- Santa Claus
- Nicholas
- Christianity
- Tradition
- St. Nicholas Day
- Holiday
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas
- Darwin Albert Stewart
- City
- History
- Area
- Mcleod County
- Hutchinson
- Business
- Frank Micka
- Frank Mika
- George Hopkins
- Work
- Farm
- Joseph Micka
- Genevieve Micka
- Search Party
- John Johnson
- Thomas Noga
- Edward Anfinson
- Police
- Murder
- Albert Tupa
- Law
- Life Sentence
- Killer
- Deed
- Cold Front
- Thunderstorm
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Wind Chill
- Tornado
- Minnesota Vikings
- Super Bowl
- Ice
- Cake
- Lake
- Plow
- Hydrography
- Building Industry
- Saw
- Industry
- Harvesting
- Brewery
- Beer
- Glencoe Brewing Company
- Peter Eickmann
- Edward Lemmel
- Brewing
- Glencoe Brewing Co.
- Tub
- Food Industry
- Radio
- Broadcasting Events
- Telecommunications
- Show
- News Report
- Program
- Invasion
- Listener
- Orson Welles
- Radio Station
- Dakota
- John H. Mckenzie
- Warrior
- Little Six
- Garry
- Fort
- Medicine Bottle
- Lester Prairie
- Gunder Halvorson
- Jonas Burtman
- Shack
- Theatre
- Literature
- Land
- Settler
- Tourism
- Judson Hutchinson
- Fever
- Glencoe
- Stevens
- Nation
- Sioux
- Anniversary
- Road
- Trail
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- Travel
- Government
- Flood
- Dam
- Hydraulics
- Bridge
- River
- High Water
- Snowstorm
- Main Street Bridge
- Main Street
- Doctor
- Ferdinand Luedtke
- Coffin
- Worship
- Emma
- Death
- Safety
- Albrecht
- J.c. Albrecht
- Clergyman
- Lumber
- Settlement
- Botany
- Explorer
- Building Material
- Mill
- John Stevens
- Musician
- Polka
- Music
- Ballet
- Minnesota And Mcleod County
- Wally Pikal
- Composition
- Jerry Schuft
- Christopher Bigler
- Era
- City Planning
- Helen Township
- Mystery
- Story
- Search
- Chimney
- School
- George Monier
- Student
- Education
- Plato
- Fire
- Spark
- Tony Kadlec
- Bohemian National Cemetery Association
- Lot
- Bohemian National Cemetery Society
- Resident
- Labor
- Ginseng
- Town
- Townsite
- Founder
- Immigrant
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's downtown offers new development, new opportunities
- Hutchinson athletes finding success at collegiate level
- Whoop it up at the first Whoopee Fest
- Students dove into freezing water for each other
- Rustic romance was this year's prom theme
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Handel's 'Messiah' Concert is Sunday, May 1
- 2020-21 Hutchinson High School second trimester honor rolls
- DEED commissioner touts Nuvera's role in statewide broadband effort