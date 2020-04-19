Jesus said, ”Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” (Matthew 24:35). Jesus spoke those words to his disciples as he responded to their questions about what signs would precede his second coming.
Jesus warned that the times before his return on the Last Day will be filled with many troubles. There will be wars and rumors of war. There will be famines, natural disaster, disease, and the love of most will grow cold. When terrible things like these happen, many changes can occur in our lives. Look at the changes that have happened during this current worldwide pandemic. How many things have we had to do without that we used to take for granted? People who have been through a major hurricane or earthquake or flood could say the same thing. All these events remind us that life as we know it isn’t as secure as we’d like to believe.
Jesus tells us that all these signs carry an even more important warning. The wars, disasters, diseases and increased hatred are all signs that the day of his return is approaching. In Matthew 24:44, Jesus said, “So you must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.” Jesus could come today. He could return hundreds of years from now. We don’t know when that day will come. But the current pandemic is one more sign we always need to be ready.
Are you ready for Jesus? Often we live like we’re not. We often live as though being ready for Jesus is the last thing on our minds. We’ve got too many other things we want to do in life first. We freely engage in various sins as if we’ll always have a chance to repent later. We often ignore the signs of Jesus’ return, because things such as these have been happening for centuries. Surely we have plenty of time to get ready for Jesus later.
When Jesus said you must be ready because he will come when we least expect him, he means what he says. His warnings aren’t something to be trifled with. The time to repent and put our trust in Jesus Christ as our Savior is now.
Jesus promised that his words will never pass away. He said in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will not perish, but have everlasting life.” We just celebrated the reasons why Jesus came to this world the first time. On Good Friday, we remembered that he came to sacrifice his life to take away our sins. On Easter, we celebrated that he rose from the grave to defeat death for us. The result of this is that all who believe in Jesus as their Savior have eternal life.
Don’t delay. Put your trust in Jesus now. Then you are ready for the day he returns.