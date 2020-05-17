The Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 4:4, "Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice!"
These words inspired by God and spoken by Paul are actually a command. It may seem a bit odd to be commanded to be joyful and be glad. After all, we may think of joy and gladness as some kind of spontaneous response when things are good and when our circumstances are favorable.
Today, for so many, circumstances may not be very favorable. We may be understandably sad when we watch the news and see others have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. We may understandably be sad when we see the numbers of how many have tested positive for COVID-19 and how many have died from this virus. And instead of joy, our lives may be characterized by tiredness, irritability and stress. How can we have joy when so much is changing in our lives? How can we have joy when life is such serious business and we have much to be concerned about?
All of that is true, and yet perhaps this is why Paul commands us to be joyful. Where does joy come from? It does not come from the empty promises that you will have an easy life. It does not come from any promise that our world will be fixed. Yes, we will get through all of this coronavirus disease. And yet, after all of this, something else may come along and something else may invade our personal world.
Joy is not found in favorable circumstances, it is found in a relationship with the God of the universe and through His Son, Jesus. The author of life is God Himself, and while God may not always fix things the way we want them to be fixed, God is still at work. God is the master craftsman and He wants us to live in His story of grace and redemption, forgiveness and joy. He wants to give us joy that transcends COVID-19 and anything else in our world.
Jesus said in John 15:11, “These things I have spoken to you so that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full.” The Bible says we can actually have the joy of Jesus in us. And Paul writes in Romans 14:17 and 15:13, "for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. … Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Joy in our lives comes from knowing that God reigns over the world and that God through Jesus can reign in our lives. Joy comes from the hope we have in and through Jesus Christ. That is why Paul says, "Rejoice in the Lord!" Is my deepest trust in Jesus?