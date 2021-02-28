Two weeks ago, the church celebrated Transfiguration Sunday. This is a day where we hear and see Jesus’ appearance change in front of several disciples. Luke Chapter 9 tells us that His face was dazzling and he was bright like the sun. There on a mountain, Jesus spoke to Moses and Elijah, both of whom left this world generations ago. Moses was the one who led the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt and also brought the Jewish people the 10 Commandments. Elijah was a wise prophet, teacher and a miracle worker. They represented the Law and the Prophets.
Wanting to cement this moment, Peter sprang into action and announced his intentions to build three dwellings, one for each of them. Suddenly the voice of God the Father came billowing out of the dark clouds overhead; “This is my beloved Son: hear him.”
The disciples fell to the ground in fear and when they looked up, they saw no one except Jesus standing alone. Jesus only.
The point that God was making was simple. This was about Jesus alone. It is not about this great teacher or that amazing leader, but it is 100% about Jesus. For he alone is God's son. He is the chosen, the messiah, the Lord.
In this day and age, we are used to having options and we make choices based on our preferences. We get it into our heads then that Jesus is there to serve us as we wish. That all that really matters is that we have faith in something. That faith can mean faith in anything. This, however, is not the God of the scriptures. We do not step into our faith like we do at the buffet line, choosing a little of this god or that god based on our feelings. No, instead Jesus reminds us that he is the son of God and that we should listen to him.
The trick is listening to Christ in our life without getting things twisted. To not muddy our faith by mixing it with politics or the many other things that divide us. To not use our faith as a weapon to hurt others, but instead as an opportunity to share the love of Christ with those around us. After all, it’s not about what political party you serve or if you are a mask wearer or what team you root for, it’s about Jesus. Jesus alone. Jesus only. His work on the cross and in the empty tomb.
When the world hates us for what we believe, it should be expected. Jesus told us that this would be the case in John 15:18. That said, we are encouraged to go in peace. Romans 12 reminds us that we are to go into the world blessing others and bringing forgiveness. As we live each day, let us do so with unwavering faith in Christ alone, but let us also do so with respect for those around us who don’t yet believe.