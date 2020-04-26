The outrage was unbelievable! I have to confess that I cannot understand certain forms of moral blindness. I say this also realizing that I am not immune from the worst kinds of sins. Indeed, apart from the keeping power of Christ, I would quickly revert to my previous moral darkness.
Still, I guess I was expecting more from the hunting community. I now see that some boarded-up minds and seared consciences can not be opened by human effort. Indeed, only the living God can reveal truth to a darkened mind and then set it free. Only the Lord can pry open the infected, sealed-shut eyes of the spiritually blind.
As an outdoors person and the owner of English pointers, I participate in a number of internet pointing dog or hunting-related groups. To me it is fascinating to see pictures or videos of other dogs (especially English pointers) from other parts of the world.
Recently I posted a little two-minute-and-two-second video to the page of a upland bird hunting group. I had previously enjoyed the input of others. Nevertheless, my video was evidently deemed to be a big problem to a few of the members.
There were a number who made it clear that they enjoyed the brief presentation. But there were also some who openly rejected the post because it pointed to God as the creator. Evidently, some simply could not tolerate another person believing God made things. I find this unbelievable. In fact, one of the administrators to the site removed my simple little video and stated the reason why, “Opens doors to negative comments.”
Just what was it that caused such an uproar? What did I do to spawn such negativity? The little video shows me holding a live ringneck rooster pheasant. My daughter zoomed in on the bird so I could point out some of the spectacular colors in its plumage. I also pointed out that the things that are seen ultimately reveal something wonderful about the Creator.
I also drew attention to a band that was placed on one of the rooster’s legs with a Bible reference and that the bird was to be released on private land.
Here are the words that accompanied the video and contributed to the outrage.
“When I look at a ringneck pheasant, the amazing colors remind me of God’s infinite creative ability. The Bible tells us, 'For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse' (Romans 1:20)."
It is our hope that if a person harvests one of these beautiful birds this fall, they will get a little glimpse of just how precious they are to God. The reference imprinted on the band is Matthew 10:31. In this Bible verse, Jesus told His followers, “So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.” This pheasant is carrying an important message.
When I look at a pheasant, I see a visible tag telling who made that creature. Chairs and pillows usually come with some type of tag. Unfortunately some people are busy trying to rip the tag off of everything God has made. May we always keep His tags on.