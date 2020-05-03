COVID-19 has certainly upset the apple cart, but I do know this: God will still make all things work together for good, even though during this time believers will struggle. Christians will die. And many in the body of Christ will fall short. I want to remind you Church, this is not your home. Do you believe that? I sure hope you do.
The Apostle Paul, while jailed in Philippi had this to say: “But I want you to know, brethren, that the things which happened to me have actually turned out for the advancement of the gospel.” In other words, Paul wanted others to know that God’s working all things together for the good is going to happen to those who experience eternity. “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
While social distancing continues, many moms are at home, filling in the gap, guiding their children through distance learning, which has become the safest choice to finish the school year. This creates both an emotional and a financial stress for many families now that dad is just in the other room also working. Social distancing at home is not so easy to manage since families are in tight quarters. Who feels the greatest strain? Moms do! Guilt and exhaustion are just the beginning. And our home is no different.
Before COVID-19, my wife was working, but like millions across the country she was laid off. I continued working from home. She was now our full-time cook and teaching supervisor, while I continued as the PE teacher. That worked for me! Taking a break from work to wrestle, jump on the trampoline, or go for a bike ride with our boys is right up my alley. And we took turns being the principal. The plan was going great, and we were a well-oiled machine, at least for three weeks. My wife was torn. She was going back to work. It was a bittersweet reality. Tears flowed down her eyes, yet there was this sense of joy in her eyes because she was free. OK maybe it was just me — LOL.
Hang in there families and let Jesus’ love fill your hearts to love like Jesus loves. I do not know what the future holds with regard to COVID-19, but I do know who holds the future. I am sticking with Him. Lord, help me to remember that this world is not my home, but give me courage and compassion to make this world a better place while I am here.
Amen.