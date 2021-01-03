Hope Ministry at Cornerstone Church is an outreach ministry that has many aspects. One of the things we do is receive and distribute used furniture. People are constantly in need of sofas, beds, dressers and dining room sets.
One day we received a call from someone willing to donate a couch, and it was dropped off at the storage place. When we had the chance to put it away, we were shocked when we saw the condition it was in! All four legs were broken off, the fabric was torn and it was covered in dog hair. We had to haul it to the dump. We are grateful for people’s generosity, but we cannot distribute things that are in bad condition.
This reminds me of the people of Israel who let God down by giving of their damaged goods. Speaking through the prophet Malachi, God rebuked His people for sacrificing blind, lame and diseased animals when they had healthy animals to offer (Malachi 1:6-8). God expressed His unhappiness (v. 10), confirmed His worthiness, and scolded the people for keeping the best for themselves (v. 14).
We, too, can be tempted to give God our leftovers.
In this Christmas season, we are especially reminded of how God gave of His best and dearest for our good. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
We certainly say that we are grateful, but how do we show our gratitude? Are we truly giving the Lord the best of our time, our resources and our devotion? Or are we giving Him our crumbs and leftovers?
Not long ago there was a man in my office who claimed he believed in God. He believed that God gives us life and breath each day, providing for our every need. I asked him when he had last read his Bible or attended church. He responded that it had been a long time. I asked him why it had been so long. He said that he had been too busy.
I reminded him that God is always there for us and He is never too busy. I encouraged him to make the effort to put God first in His life and to take time each day to read the Bible and to make the time to attend church. He agreed that he had been holding out on God and had not been living in a way that honored Him. The man and his wife were in church the next Sunday.
During this Christmas season, as we reflect on what God has done for us, we can celebrate His worthiness and honor Him by giving Him our very best and by truly putting our faith and trust in Him.
Think on these questions:
1. Why is it that we are often tempted to give God our leftovers or damaged goods?
2. What are some ways to give Him your best today?
Lord Jesus, I thank you and praise you for the gift of your Son. Thank you for being my Savior and Lord. Today, I surrender my life to you. Everything that you have given me, I place at your feet. Give me what I need for this day and help me to live as you want me to live. Let me be kind and generous. Let the love of Jesus be seen in me.
Amen.