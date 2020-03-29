These days of social distancing do come with a little humor. One meme reads, “North Dakota ... social distancing since 1889!” That made me laugh.
A friend also told me that his older grade school children have discovered Facebook Messenger for Kids. Now they are on their parents’ phone continually. What started out as a cool idea has turned into an epidemic of new notifications.
It’s good to laugh a little bit because, let’s face it, times are unprecedented.
People have told me that the coronavirus crisis is particularly unnerving because we don’t know how long it’s going to last or who will contract the virus and who will survive. So, how will we make it through this crisis?
First, ask God for mercy. The blind man who heard Jesus was passing by cried out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me.” People hushed him but he yelled even louder, “Son of David, have mercy on me!” Jesus healed him on the spot. The man followed Jesus and glorified God.
Let’s ask God for mercy for ourselves, our families, our neighbors, our communities, our state, our nation and our world. Lord, have mercy on us!
Second, love like Jesus. One thing that stands out about Jesus is that he lived to save others. “The Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45).
Jesus made it clear that following him means serving others, loving like he loves, taking up our cross and following him. I’m pretty sure that Jesus’ example will help us to get through this crisis together.
And yet in a world that sings the praises of “I’ll do me, you do you,” we see plenty of examples that will not help us make it through. A man who worked at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine but instead went to a party and a number of other people were infected. It appears that, even in our own community, there is fear and selfishness and hoarding. Can someone tell me why stockpiling TP is a thing?
How will we get through? Let’s pray, “Lord, have mercy on us.” And let’s love like Jesus. “Do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased” (Hebrews 13:16).
And, one more encouragement: Always remember that God has a good plan. “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
May God’s love carry you through.