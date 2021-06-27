Through all the trials, we have made it. We can now enter into stores mask free, gather together, and slowly begin to rebuild our lives. Most importantly, we can gather in person at our churches again.
After the year hiatus, we can brightly look to a new future. God has now given us a new chance, a clean slate. What do we want church to look like? With God leading us forward, what can we do to make that happen?
I think back to the death and resurrection of Jesus. When Jesus died, his disciples thought that all had become lost. For many of us, during the pandemic, we too thought all had become lost. People lost jobs, businesses suffered, and, most painful of all, we could not gather together with the Body of Christ.
Cases soared and many lost loved ones. The isolation became unbearable. And when I think of the pandemic, I think of how the disciples must have felt after the crucifixion. What could they do now, since the religious leaders had cruelly murdered their Lord?
But then, three days later, hope arrived. Jesus rose from the dead and appeared to them. When Peter saw Jesus on the shore, he felt so excited that he jumped out of his boat and swam to him. The disciples overflowed with exhilaration. Jesus is alive!
After Jesus ascended to heaven, he left them with the Holy Spirit. And then, as the early disciples became filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, the church came into being and roared to life. People gathered together in the temple daily to worship the Risen Son. And as a result, the world changed.
With the pandemic coming to a close, God has also given us a chance at new life. Once again, we can now gather together to worship the Risen Son and experience the power of the Holy Spirit. So let us take advantage of our newfound freedom and gather together in our places of worship. God will do amazing things through us.