The racial divides, our political alignments, the lack of love toward one another, does that sound familiar? It has been a challenging and crazy year. As I was thinking about that I thought about how I have come across to others.
The Bible tells us about some values that need to characterize those that follow Jesus. In 1 Peter 3:8-12 it says, “To sum up, all of you be harmonious, sympathetic, brotherly, kindhearted, and humble in spirit; not returning evil for evil or insult for insult, but giving a blessing instead; for you were called for the very purpose that you might inherit a blessing. For, ‘The one who desires life, to love and see good days, must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking deceit. He must turn away from evil and do good; he must seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are toward the righteous, and His ears attend to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.’”
Did you notice what some of those characteristics are of those that follow Jesus? Living harmonious, focusing on the commonalities you have with other people rather than focusing on the differences. Being sympathetic, paying attention and trying to see life from another’s point of view. Kindhearted, living with compassion toward others that are suffering hardship, with a desire to ease the pain. Humble, putting the needs of others before your own, and thinking of others before yourself. Repaying evil and insults with blessing.
We live in a world where evil and insults are not in short supply. We see it on television talk shows and sitcoms and political debates. This follows closely with keeping our tongues from evil. God values it when we handle things in a different way than what we normally see. And there is the value of seeking and pursuing peace.
Peace is sometimes a hard thing to achieve, and yet we are called to pursue it. Peace may involve dealing with conflict as quickly as possible, and practicing restraint with our words. Peace is often more of a process than just a single one-time event.
How are these values translating in our lives? How are these values translating in our politics? In our homes? In our marriages? In our work relationships? With our friends? At our church? When you look at your life, are any of these values evident?
Jesus came into our world to bring us peace. He died on the cross and rose again from the dead to make peace between us and God. When we become His followers, His Holy Spirit lives within us seeking to give us power to live. And His Holy Spirit seeks to change us so that we can live by His values. Are His values becoming more and more a part of how we live, even in this crazy and challenging world?