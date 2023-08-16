I am sure you have noticed the trend. More and more often, the deaths of our loved ones are not marked by a funeral or any kind of service. Instead, people gather somewhere for what is usually called “a celebration of life.”
I hear many reasons for this move. Funerals are too sad. People just want to share good memories of the deceased, swap stories and have a few laughs, and not get caught up in grief. The person who died loved the outdoors or the ballfield or the racetrack or the farm, so it is better to gather there than in a church. We want to be thankful for living rather than focus on dying.
Those reasons all make sense, except that they overlook one crucial reality. The gatherings we call “a celebration of life” occur because of the harsh reality of death. Birthdays, anniversaries, retirement parties and holidays all celebrate life, but when someone dies, we gather under the shadow of death, not life. No matter how we try to disguise or ignore it, death cannot finally be avoided. It will claim all of us one day, and it is not helpful, or finally even possible, to suppress the pain it inflicts on those who grieve.
In the face of death, there is only one answer, only one greater reality that holds even when death sweeps everything else away. Jesus Christ suffered death in all its grievous power and then God raised him from the dead. (The empty tomb is one of the best-attested facts in all of ancient history.) Jesus, uniquely, has defeated death and opened up the promise of eternal life for all people.
Because of Jesus’ resurrection, death is no longer the last word. Jesus is the last word, and he is alive! Even more, he is “the first fruits of those who have died,” (I Corinthians 15:20) “in order that he might be the firstborn within a large family,” (Romans 8:29) gathered “around the throne and before the Lamb” (Revelation 7:9), where “God will wipe away every tear from (our) eyes.” (Revelation 7:17)
The essential purpose of a funeral is to proclaim that good news of hope, to reassure those who grieve that Christ alone, by his death and resurrection, has overcome death. It is the promise that people suffering the sting of death most need to hear. It does not remove our grief, but makes it bearable. It does not end our sadness, but gives us hope right in the thick of it.
When death assails us, as it does everyone eventually, do not try to go it alone without hearing that word of life that alone triumphs over death. Even as you share good memories, swap stories and have a few laughs, be sure to hold a funeral, too, so the good news of Jesus, risen and living, rings in your ears to sanctify your memories and sustain you in the hope of eternal life in Christ.
— The Rev. Scott Grorud is pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.