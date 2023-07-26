Jeremy Jones

Over the past several years at the Hutchinson Leader — and plenty of times at prior publications — I have placed those I interview in an awkward position. But it’s a position that’s almost unavoidable.

When you speak to so many people who have taken on public projects, volunteer work, and personal endeavors near and dear to their hearts, they’ll doubtless have a huge list of people they want to credit. Often times the list is too long to be practical and any attempt to try runs the risk of leaving someone out.

Tags