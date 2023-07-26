Over the past several years at the Hutchinson Leader — and plenty of times at prior publications — I have placed those I interview in an awkward position. But it’s a position that’s almost unavoidable.
When you speak to so many people who have taken on public projects, volunteer work, and personal endeavors near and dear to their hearts, they’ll doubtless have a huge list of people they want to credit. Often times the list is too long to be practical and any attempt to try runs the risk of leaving someone out.
Now I find myself facing a similar predicament upon my last week at the Hutchinson Leader. There are countless people and groups I have come across who deserve props.
I cannot say how many fascinating, dedicated people I have spoken to in Hutchinson who have taken on important work they, and their community, should be proud of. I literally cannot say — at least here. The list would be too long. I would certainly forget something and kick myself the next day or in a week when a memory pops back into my mind.
I have met elected figures who take on unbelievable work hours to help oversee public projects with importance far beyond their constituency, families who bent over backward to make sure their neighbors were taken care of during tough times, teachers who invested their time, money and heart into their students, and volunteers who want to make sure their community has something special to look forward to. It takes all of these people, and more, to make any hometown special.
Since moving to Hutchinson in 2014, I have had time to absorb and reflect upon many of these impressive undertakings. And while it has always been my policy to leave my opinions at the door when it comes to my work in journalism, I think just this once I’d like to indulge myself.
I’d like to share one thing that has impressed me the most in Hutchinson: The REACH program of Hutchinson Public Schools.
I am struck by the conviction with which the REACH staff at Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School speak about the future of their students. This team of teachers, supporters and counselors not only makes sure kids have the help they need to tackle their homework, they teach life skills that seem easy for everyone — all of us — to miss (and lose). Social and emotional intelligence, diligence, perseverance and the ability to look beyond yourself to the needs and struggles of others are critical in our society — and that’s what REACH is all about.
Those lessons are so core to REACH that it would be woefully insufficient to stop there and write no more. I have watched as students absorb these lessons and seek the means by which they can achieve their own personal success, but also to give back to their community, to look after each other, to look after strangers, and even speak honestly about the world they see, and what they want to do about it.
Programs like REACH are essential if we want to continue to build the communities we want to live in. Earlier this year, REACH Director Chad Harlander told me, “Our kids come from all backgrounds. We have kids with the 4.0 GPA, (who are) three-sport athletes, who have challenges with mental health or emotional health. At the end of the day, we all have a story.”
Hutchinson gets to take pride in this story. REACH didn’t just pop up out of nowhere. It exists thanks to support from the Hutchinson School Board, from administrators and staff across the district, and from Hutchinson residents who volunteer their time. The annual Spooky Sprint, for instance, supports the REACH program and is able to do so thanks to local residents who see its value.
Because Hutchinson has supported this program, it has grown. There are now 43 REACH programs in Minnesota and South Dakota, and REACH staff have worked with 62 schools across the United States. That’s something to be proud of.