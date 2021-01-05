At the end of every year I dedicate a column to summarizing that year. Most years that amounts to a list of the important technological events that happened. But 2020 was different. A pandemic hit the world, economies went into recession, people had to stay at home and wear masks when going out.
Electric cars are the future of transportation. Earlier this year, several countries stated that they were going to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars starting in 2030. Depending on your point of view, that can seem rather far off or far too soon.
It’s going to happen and it’s going to take some time. Every major auto manufacturer is working on electric cars and several already have some available. General Motors sells a plug-in hybrid that uses batteries for the first 40 miles called the Volt. It also sells an entirely electric hatchback called the Bolt. Ford recently announced a new all- electric Mustang. Ten years from now, electric cars will seem entirely normal.
Despite the pandemic, the tech industry didn’t miss a beat in 2020. When the lockdowns hit in March, a little-known video chatting company called Zoom exploded. Prior to the pandemic, Zoom was almost entirely used by businesses. But in the nine months since the lockdown, millions of people have used it to keep in touch with loved ones.
They’re not the only tech company that has experienced growth since the pandemic has hit. Food delivery services (you should go and pick up your order if you can to help out your local restaurants) have boomed, as has online shopping. People are shopping online more and more at Walmart, Target, Amazon and others.
Epic, the maker of Fortnite and several other games, has sued Apple for unfair practices on its mobile platform. We don’t expect to see the results of that lawsuit for at least another six months.
Speaking of Apple, this fall it announced a major change to its computers. Apple is going to switch all of its computers off of Intel chips and onto its own chips. It's already selling a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with its own chips. The rest of its computer lineup will make the switch over the next couple of years.
There are several advantages to doing this. The first is that it’ll be cheaper for Apple to produce its computers. Cutting out the payment to Intel should help Apple’s bottom line, we’ll see if that translates to savings for consumers. The second is that the type of chip it's using (essentially a beefed up version of its own mobile chip) uses a lot less power. If you’re not a power user, its new laptops are a fantastic choice.
But 2020 wasn’t all rosy for the tech industry. Just last month Facebook was sued by almost every state as well as the Federal Trade Commission for violating antitrust laws. The suits seek to force Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp. We’ll probably have to wait until 2022 to see the final results of those suits.
And most recently it was discovered that Russia was able to hack several government agencies as well as most of the Fortune 500 companies (we’ll talk about that in the next column).
It would be an understatement to say that 2020 was a challenging year. I want to thank each of you who voted in our elections and have followed social distancing guidelines. Here’s hoping that 2021 will be an easier year for all of us.