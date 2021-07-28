It used to be that if you wanted to go online you couldn’t make a phone call. Or if you were already online and received a phone call, that call might disconnect you from the internet. The only way around this was to have a second phone line that was dedicated to the internet.
High-speed internet rolled out a few years later and bypassed the phone lines altogether. Today, that dynamic has flipped. In the early 2000s, phone providers, often also your high-speed internet provider at this point, rolled out what’s known as voice over internet protocol, or VOIP. This new technology allowed phone companies to assign your IP (an IP is your home's "address" on the internet) a phone number.
With VOIP in place, all of the phone calls that come to your house will go through your modem first. This means that if you don’t have an internet connection you can no longer make or receive phone calls.
This technology generally makes things more convenient for telecom companies, and sometimes for consumers as well. But VOIP has its downsides. It allows nefarious people to spoof the phone number that they’re calling from to make spam calls.
Most of us have caller ID at home and it comes built in with every cell phone sold. Spammers will set up a system that dials every number possible and when it dials a number it’ll ensure that the number shown on caller ID matches the first six digits of the recipient’s phone number (I once received a phone call from my own phone number). This makes the spam call look like it’s coming from a local number and make it more likely to be picked up. A worried parent might think the call is coming from their child’s school or a hospital.
We sometimes get a feel-good story about spammers getting caught. Recently the FTC fined two brothers from New Jersey $1.6 million for calling people that were on the do not call list and continuing to call people after being told to stop. The two brothers had made a total of 45 million spam calls that were in violation of regulations. This sounds like a lot, but it’s a drop in the bucket.
The rate at which these calls go out is staggering. This year, a billion calls per week are being targeted at people living in the U.S. You might not be the kind of person who falls for spam calls, but they do work. Over the last year, Americans lost more than $30 billion to spam calls.
The FCC recently issued new requirements to wireless carriers. The regulation, which went into effect on the first of July this year, stated that wireless carriers must adopt call authentication measures so that the phone number that shows on the caller ID is the actual phone number of the person calling.
You may have noticed that you’re still receiving spam calls from local numbers. This is because it’ll take a while for wireless carriers to get their technology into place. Call authentication won’t stop spam calls, but it’ll make it easier for us to ignore them as they won’t be showing as a local number.
You can go to donotcall.gov to add your phone number to the do not call registry and report unwanted calls.