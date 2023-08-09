Statistically speaking every person reading this column already has experience with or will know someone close to them who is diagnosed with cancer.
Humans are living a lot longer than we ever have. And as we age our chances of getting cancer goes up. Humans have always gotten cancer, but it’s only been in the last 50 to 100 years that we’ve really started to understand the wide range of maladies that affect people. And we have made huge strides in treating these maladies.
We now use artificial intelligence to help physicians spot cancer, we have software that can quickly cross reference a list of drugs to see if any of them will interact negatively with others the patient is taking, we have better imaging tools to see inside the human body without needing to cut it open, we have AI helping us develop drugs for new treatments, and so much more. The technology used to create the COVID vaccine is now being used to create vaccines for different cancers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a number of new cancer treatments in the next 10 years.
Another awful malady that everyone reading this column will either experience themselves or know someone close to them is dementia. People are living a long time now and senility, Alzheimer’s, and other forms of dementia seem to hit a sizable number of people as they age. Around 6.7 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States alone. For reference, there are just under 56 million people over the age of 65 in the U.S. That means between 11% and 12% of people in that age range have Alzheimer’s. Dementia is a tricky disease to treat. So far we’ve only worked on the symptoms. But new drugs are taking aim at the cause.
A new drug, Donanemab, has shown promising results in slowing down mental decline in people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. We’ve long thought that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a specific protein that builds up in the brain that harms neurons. Donanemab targets that protein. During an 18-month study it was found to reduce mental decline in patients taking the drug by an average of just over 35%. That might not seem like a lot, but for a person with Alzheimer’s it can delay the disease for years, allowing them to live a full and rich life with their family. And this is not the first drug to target these proteins. The FDA actually approved Leqembi just a few weeks ago. It has shown to slow the decline of patients by 27% during the 18-month trial that was done. Leqembi is expensive, though most of the cost will be handled by Medicare.
I should note that these drugs do come with some risk. The studies performed used thousands of patients and a small percentage of them developed serious side effects including brain swelling and hemorrhaging. These drugs are not without drawbacks and risks. But for many people the risk is well worth the reward. And given time we’ll see new versions that refine and learn from the current ones that are more effective with fewer side effects.
When we look back at medicine 100 years ago, it’s easy to view it as something from the stone ages. I can only hope that people 100 years from now think that way about our medicine today.