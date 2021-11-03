You may have noticed that supplies at your local stores are running low, or that shipping times for items you purchased are longer than usual. That’s because the pandemic has caused disruptions in our supply chains.
Our ports are full of shipping containers, but we can’t unload them because there aren’t enough trucks to haul them around the country. We’ve been experiencing a chip shortage since before the pandemic and the pandemic has only made it worse. Certain items are going to be more difficult to come by so it’s a good idea to start your holiday shopping early. With that in mind, here are some ideas for you.
Most of the toys you get these days run on batteries. So rechargeable batteries are a great gift idea. As a kid I used them in RC cars. And as an adult I still use batteries in my remotes. There are many good choices for rechargeable batteries but the brand I have experience with is Eneloop. You can get four batteries and a charger for them for less than $20. You can get another four pack of batteries for less.
The gifts that use batteries can include drones, controllers, RC cars, and just about anything. Drones have become much less expensive to buy and are a lot of fun to fly. You can get a good one for less than $50. If your house has a gaming console, an extra controller is probably a good idea to have if friends come over.
The repair kit from iFixit.com is a great idea for the tinkerer in your house. iFixit is a great resource for guides on how to open up and repair your devices. I’ve used their guides many times. They sell a repair kit for $25 that should let you take apart just about any device you own and then put it back together.
If you know an Apple user that loses things you could get them an AirTag for $29 (or $100 for four of them). An AirTag is a small disk that you can put in just about anything. It doesn’t look out of place on your keychain and it’s small enough to fit in your wallet. You can fit them easily on dog collars as well. AirTags work by constantly updating their location using any iPhone nearby. Only your iPhone can see the location, but anyone with an iPhone that is near the AirTag will update the location. This means that if you forget your keys at a restaurant there’s a good chance you’ll be able to determine their location quickly even if they’re across town.
Over-the-ear headphones are getting better every year. You can get nice ones from JBL, Sony and a number of other manufacturers for less than $50. They’re great for long car rides to let your kids watch different movies. You can plug them into controllers so your kids can play video games at home while you read a book. They’re also great on plane rides to help protect you from ambient noise.
It’s easier than ever to not pay for cable TV these days. But you are probably going to want to subscribe to a streaming service or two to replace it. The best devices for watching those services are Firesticks and Chromecasts. These little devices are less than $50 and can push up to 4k resolution on your TV and give you access to Netflix, Hulu, and dozens of other streaming services.
Gift cards are always a good idea, especially to your locally owned businesses. It’s easy to click a few buttons in an app on our phones and order gifts. But I would encourage you to spend some of your holiday gift-giving allowance at a locally owned store. Your local business owners are the pillars of the community. They provide services and jobs to people around you. Their taxes help pay for the sidewalks you use and the schools to which your children go. The pandemic has hit them the hardest, so let’s help them out.