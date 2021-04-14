Social media has helped us reconnect with old classmates and let us wish them a happy birthday or congratulate them on their successes. It’s made the world feel smaller. But is that feeling real?
Prior to social media we kept up with a handful of friends (some of us more than others) in addition to our important family members. Before I stopped using Facebook, I looked at how many “friends” I had. I can tell you that there’s no way I was keeping up with over 400 people. It’s useful if you’re a business and want to get a message out. But for connecting with people who actually matter in your life, social media isn’t it. We can use shared photo albums, text messaging, video calls and old-fashioned phone calls to keep up with the ones we care about.
There are many psychological reasons to ditch social media. It’s easy to feel inferior to our friend’s feed because they’re showing us their highlights and omitting the hangovers, debt, anxiety and everything else. That comparison can lead us to low self-esteem, depression and a host of other negative mental issues. But on top of that, social media is a haven for predators to grab your information and use it for whatever purpose they might want.
We’re in the middle of tax season. I’ve written many times about avoiding scams that come to you via text messaging, email and even snail mail. These scams ramp up during tax season because we’re all a bit on edge. I received a letter that appeared to be from my credit union asking me to enter my insurance information into a third-party website. Instead of doing that I contacted my credit union to find out if this was a legitimate request and it was. Not everything is a scam.
I would encourage you to do the same if you receive a similar request asking you to enter information into a third-party website. Over the last few weeks I have been receiving a lot of text messages claiming different things. One said that I had won an iPad, another said that my automatic renewal of an antivirus was about to go through, another claimed that my delivery would be late, and so on. All of them asked me to click on a link and enter some information. If you get text messages like these, don’t click on the link, just delete the message. Eventually the messages will slow down and stop for the most part.
We found out recently why there has been a spike in these kinds of scam communications. It’s because a couple of years ago hackers were able to steal private information from Facebook users. More than 533 million users had their private information stolen, including more than 32 million from the U.S. That information was sold and resold dozens of times until it was eventually posted for free on a hacker website a few weeks ago.
When it comes to social media, the rule is that anything you put on it should be considered public information, even if you set the information, post, message and so on to private. Your details including gender, age, location, marital status and whatever else you enter will eventually get stolen. Anything you like or post will eventually get sorted, cataloged and sold to the highest bidder. Your data, individually, isn’t worth much. But the data of 533 million people is worth quite a bit.
We’ve become conditioned to enter our information to get access to different things. It’s easy to forget when you’re posting, liking and messaging on social media that you are doing so on a platform that isn’t yours and should be considered public. It’s one of the many reasons I decided to stop using social media. It doesn’t provide us with any benefit that can’t be had via other free services. We’d just be using those services with a smaller number of people, the ones in our lives that actually matter.