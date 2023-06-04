It’s hard to ferret out good deals, but the internet has made looking for good deals easier than ever. This hasn’t meant that we always get better deals today. Researching deals can be exhausting and time consuming and not everyone has that much free time. And some companies have used the internet to change the price on us depending on any number of factors.

A lot of people have claimed that airlines will change the price of a ticket if you look up ticket prices, don’t buy one, and then come back later. You can test this by doing just that and then opening up a new private tab (private tabs don’t contain your internet history so websites think you’re a first time visitor) and looking up the same flight. I doubt you’ll see a difference today. This was maybe a tactic used a decade ago but I don’t think airlines are doing anything nefarious like that if they ever were.

— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.