It’s hard to ferret out good deals, but the internet has made looking for good deals easier than ever. This hasn’t meant that we always get better deals today. Researching deals can be exhausting and time consuming and not everyone has that much free time. And some companies have used the internet to change the price on us depending on any number of factors.
A lot of people have claimed that airlines will change the price of a ticket if you look up ticket prices, don’t buy one, and then come back later. You can test this by doing just that and then opening up a new private tab (private tabs don’t contain your internet history so websites think you’re a first time visitor) and looking up the same flight. I doubt you’ll see a difference today. This was maybe a tactic used a decade ago but I don’t think airlines are doing anything nefarious like that if they ever were.
There are other ways a company might adjust their prices for you. They might notice that you live in an affluent area and assume you have more disposable income and charge you more. They might see that you recently purchased a similar item and are more likely to want to buy the item you just looked up so they’ll charge you more. But I don’t think this is happening, it would be a huge investment to track each user to that level of detail and adjust prices accordingly. All it would take is the system failing to act correctly a few times for people to notice the discrepancy and public outcry would follow. Not to mention that there’s the possibility that the system could have a bug in it that would give better prices to people you didn’t think needed them.
What we do know is that companies adjust prices according to timing a lot of the time. Brand new products are sold at full price while something older is sold for cheaper (see Easter candy after Easter as an example). Airlines will start ticket prices at one amount and then raise it as the flight gets nearer. Now there’s a lawsuit against Doordash accusing them of charging iPhone users more money. But is this really the case?
It would be easy for Doordash to know which kind of phone you’re using when you order food. And it’s well known that iPhone users tend to have more disposable income on average. So it would be easy for a company to come to the decision to charge higher prices to people who use iPhones. Is that really happening though?
The lawsuit alleges that Doordash is not actually charging higher prices for food, but adding on extra fees or charging higher delivery fees to iPhone users. The plaintiffs provide examples of making the same order from a restaurant to be delivered to the same address with an iPhone and an Android phone. And indeed there are extra fees or higher delivery fees for iPhone users. This seems pretty cut and dried unless Doordash has a good explanation for the extra fees for iPhone users. The lawsuit is seeking to become a class action lawsuit, so if you’ve used Doordash in the past you might get a notice about it.
Should you ditch your iPhone for an Android phone for better deals? I don’t think so. There are many good reasons to switch from an iPhone for Android (and Android for iPhone), but I doubt the savings is worth the hassle unless you are already considering an Android phone for other reasons.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.