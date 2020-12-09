A couple of years ago, Amazon joined with JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway to try to tackle the rising health care costs of their combined 1.2 million employees. Haven Healthcare is the company borne from that effort. It’s being offered in several states already.
Of course this move started a torrent of wild speculation about what else Amazon might do in the health care space. Most of that speculation will never come to pass, but just last month we were able to see the second major step by Amazon into health care.
When it first premiered, Amazon Prime offered free two-day shipping on most of the things you could buy at Amazon.com. It didn’t seem like a compelling offer to me at the time. Then Amazon added their streaming service as part of it and it still didn’t seem like a great deal to me, though the streaming service does have lots of good movies and TV shows. They also started to hold Prime Day events throughout the year when you could get items for huge discounts, again only for Prime members.
Amazon wants you to subscribe to Amazon Prime, because if you do you’re more likely to buy stuff on Amazon because of the fast, free and convenient delivery. It worked on me. I finally signed up a couple of years ago when I moved into a house, and now instead of going to Target to get something, or waiting to get it until I’m at Target, I just open the app and buy it. The convenience is huge.
Now there’s an actually compelling reason to become a member of Amazon Prime. Last month Amazon rolled out Amazon Pharmacy, which provides prescription drugs to people in the U.S. Prime members get free two-day delivery. But they also get a huge discount on drugs if they don’t use insurance.
A lot of Americans have health care that doesn’t cover much, and prescription drugs, even with insurance, can be incredibly costly. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most forms of insurance, but if you don’t have coverage or yours isn’t good, Amazon Prime members can get discounts of 40% on name-brand drugs and 80% on generics without insurance. That can amount to a savings of hundreds of dollars each month for some people.
It’s available in 45 states right now and Minnesota is, unfortunately, one of the five states that aren’t currently covered. Amazon expects to serve all 50 states in the near future, but it isn't the only place you can go for huge pharmacy discounts.
A company called SingleCare (Google "single care pharmacy" to find its website) will provide you with a discount card that can also get you up to 80% off many prescription drugs, and you can use this service at any Target or Walmart pharmacy near you.
While it’s not available everywhere now, it will be soon. And more competition in the pharmacy market means better service and better prices for you. I know you might be wary of Amazon getting into yet another facet of our lives, but this is a good program that will help millions of people save a lot of money.