When PCs first became popular, I remember seeing commercials that would poke fun at how quickly they became obsolete. The commercials would exaggerate for comedic effect, but we got new processors with huge speed increases every year, storage became cheaper all the time, and memory got larger. PCs got better all the time.
I also remember when that trend started to slow. Ten or so years ago I stopped frothing over the newest computer every year. Now I buy a new computer maybe every four or five years, depending on my needs. My old computers get regifted or otherwise recycled as they’re still perfectly usable, if not a little slow.
Ten years ago is also when smart phones started to take off. Just like computer technology, there were large jumps in smartphone technology every year. We’d get huge upgrades in processors every year. There were massive jumps in camera technology every year. Screens got bigger with better resolution and faster refresh rates. Like computers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, many aspects of our phones saw a huge jump in capabilities every year.
But that trend has slowed as well. Phones released this year largely look like phones that were released last year. They run the same apps, they have very similar screens, their processors are only minor bumps in speed. Even the rollout to the latest wireless technology, 5G, has been slow because 4G is enough for most of us most of the time. Today, phones require something entirely different for people to take notice. How many of you are using a phone several years old? I know I am.
If there’s no great reason to get a new phone every year, then we should have the ability to service our existing phones for several years.
Do you remember when Apple updated the iPhone to just shut off if the CPU asked for a lot of electricity and the usually old, worn-out battery couldn’t provide it? I have a friend that had that exact problem. She took it in and they suggested she get a new phone, which she did.
She was perfectly happy with her old phone, and if she’d known that the battery was the issue she would’ve just had that replaced. In spite of this story, Apple is generally good about supporting its phones for a long time. When the battery gets worn out, you can get it replaced. When the screen cracks, you can get it replaced.
On the other side of the aisle, we’ve got Android phones that only get updates for a couple years. Some get more. Some take a year or more to get the latest update. Some get security updates but not system updates. It’s a mess. The European Union aims to fix that.
The EU is in talks to pass legislation to require all phones to receive updates and have parts available for repairs for five years, and tablets will get updates for five years and parts for six. Doing this will greatly reduce the incentive for people to get a new phone every year to stay up to date.
We need something similar here in the U.S., because we treat these computers in our pockets like they’re a disposable item when they could be used for much longer than most of us realize