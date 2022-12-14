Computer with icons

One place artificial intelligence, or AI, is making strides is with written text. We’ve all read short articles written by an AI, and most of us didn’t know that an AI wrote the article. For the last several years news outlets have been using bots to generate short, concise news stories. They’re usually four to five sentences long and just state the facts of what/where/who/when happened. These types of AI bots are popular because we have the largest datasets available to train them on.

There are millions of coherent examples of writing already digitized, from books to news to opinions on what color you should paint your house. All of those works allow you to train a bot to write coherently about a subject. If you wanted to have a bot that could write about dinosaurs you could feed it every book you have about dinosaurs as well as every Wikipedia article on them and any news article you could find on them. The bot could read all of that text in just a few seconds and be ready to write about dinosaurs immediately.

