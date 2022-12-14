One place artificial intelligence, or AI, is making strides is with written text. We’ve all read short articles written by an AI, and most of us didn’t know that an AI wrote the article. For the last several years news outlets have been using bots to generate short, concise news stories. They’re usually four to five sentences long and just state the facts of what/where/who/when happened. These types of AI bots are popular because we have the largest datasets available to train them on.
There are millions of coherent examples of writing already digitized, from books to news to opinions on what color you should paint your house. All of those works allow you to train a bot to write coherently about a subject. If you wanted to have a bot that could write about dinosaurs you could feed it every book you have about dinosaurs as well as every Wikipedia article on them and any news article you could find on them. The bot could read all of that text in just a few seconds and be ready to write about dinosaurs immediately.
There are other ways to train these bots too though. Years ago Microsoft famously made a chat bot on Twitter that would learn from what people tweeted at it and respond with ideas based on those tweets. It was a short-lived experiment because people were able to get that bot to start tweeting racist and antisemitic responses within a day of the bot being turned on.
A new AI chatbot has recently become popular and it’s very impressive. The new bot is called ChatGPT (the GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer), made by openAI. They’ve trained ChatGPT on everything that a person might write. You can ask ChatGPT for help with programming. You can feed it an article and ask it to write a humorous response to that article. You can ask it to write a 500-word essay on just about any subject. It writes with correct grammar and confidence. It’s so good it can be difficult to spot a paragraph written by a person and one written by ChatGPT.
One good way to determine if something was written by ChatGPT is if the text is confident, but confidently wrong. ChatGPT is wrong about a lot of the “facts” that it presents in its responses. If you’re an expert on the topic being discussed spotting ChatGPT responses can be pretty easy. It’s wrong enough that several prominent question-and-answer forums that rely on user responses have banned the use of the bot because its answers are not useful most of the time.
Another tell is that ChatGPT is often rather verbose. This can be useful if you’re asking it to write an essay for you to turn in (don’t do this, each person has a specific writing style and your teacher/professor will catch it). It’s not as useful if you’re trying to pass off a ChatGPT answer as your own in an online forum. Most people aren’t going to take the time to write several paragraphs in response to someone else in an online forum.
You can try it for yourself. You’ll find ChatGPT if you Google it. It’s free to use right now and despite the drawbacks I just mentioned it’s very impressive. These kinds of bots will only get better in the future and I look forward to seeing how sophisticated they can become.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.